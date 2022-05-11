Kelsie Whitmore Makes History as First Woman in MLB Partner League
NEW Episode on The Grindhouse Radio with Kelsie Whitmore Playing for the Staten Island FerryHawks NYCLEVITTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheGrindhouseRadio.com ARTICLE Baseball player Kelsie Whitmore, 23, has made history for becoming the first female baseball player in the Atlantic League for Professional Baseball (ALPB) -- an independent partner baseball league. In April, Whitmore signed to the Staten Island Ferryhawks in NYC staring her career as an outfielder and pitcher. According to MLB.com, Whitmore previously played exclusively for the United States women's national baseball team from 2014 to 2019 and was previously on the Sonoma Stompers. Tune in to this week's episode on The Grindhouse Radio with special guest Kelsie Whitmore and hosts Brimstone, Kim Adragna, and Tom Greer Thursday, May 12th, 2022 starting at 7pm EST | 4pm PST via the GHR Official Website (thegrindhouseradio.com), or any of over 25 syndicated networks including iHeartRadio, iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcast.
During the interview with The Grindhouse Radio hosts, Kim Adragna, Tom Greer (It'sMrGreer) and Brimstone, Whitmore said, "At the end of the day, I'm very grateful for being a part of this league and a part of this team with the opportunity to playing the game that I love."
Whitmore told The Grindhouse Radio, "I didn't really have any female role models growing up. There wasn't many females in the game at the time so, I definitley have guys growing up that helped pave the way, and my dads a big supporter - my family supported me all along."
Stats: Appeared in six games at centerfield for Team USA in the 2019 COPABE Women's Pan-American Championships...Batted .348 with four doubles, eight runs scored and eight RBIs...Also made two appearances on the mound, including one start, recording a 0.00 ERA...Tied for a team-leading five strikeouts while earning a win and allowing just one walk and one hit in 3.2 innings of work.
Appeared in seven games for Team USA at the 2018 World Baseball Softball Confederation Women's Baseball World Cup, including making two starts on the mound.
A member of the 2017 Women's National Team Development Program. (USA.com)
