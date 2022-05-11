Soutron Archive Unicode-compliant Internationalization Welcomed in Hong Kong – Soutron Selected over Lucidea
Modern solution makes unique, multilingual collection artifacts available to the public for viewing
I was encouraged to hear that choosing Soutron over Lucidea to handle her multilingual archival collection management needs made the result worth the climb.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International library, archives, information, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces that Unicode-compliant Soutron Archive has been very welcomed in Hong Kong. The archive collection management system has the capability to catalog artifacts in both Chinese and English, making these previously unavailable objects viewable by the public in their native languages.
— Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron Global
Kitty But, Board Member and Chairlady of the Hong Kong Archives Society and an information specialist with twenty years of experience establishing and managing diverse collections, has recent experience sourcing a multi-lingual collection management system for the archive of one of the oldest property developers in Hong Kong.
As part of her evaluation, she visited a few Soutron clients’ websites and played around with the search portal. She was impressed by the product’s ability to host ‘all’ content types under one platform, including multilingual archival materials and objects. As her evaluation went on, she narrowed her short list down to two systems: Soutron and a product her predecessor at the archive had selected, ArchivEra from Lucidea.
Soutron is a modern, Unicode-compliant solution which provides for the processing, storage, and interchange of textual data in any language. However, Kitty found that “They are two quite different systems. Lucidea is like canned food. They provide you with a standard interface, if you wish to customize or amend certain functions to meet your needs, they could offer but the cost can be expensive. Soutron is more flexible, like building with Lego® blocks. You provide a list of requirements; they assemble them into one system. It is fun to use because I can easily create or change or remove data fields that match my needs.”
“The flexibility and ease of customization is important after all these years of using archive collection management systems,” states Kitty. “Soutron systems grow with you and can be easily adapted as your needs change. With other products it is what-you-see-is-what-you-get. And if you want a change, it will cost you a fortune.”
Early in her career, the lack of Unicode compliance meant she could not catalog in multiple languages. Now, the secure, Unicode-compliant, and cloud-based Soutron Archive Collection Management System helps make unique, multi-lingual collection artifacts available to the public in their native languages, complete with native context.
“Kitty’s contribution's to digitizing Hong Kong archives is as impressive as her information management career,” states Tony Sadaat, CEO of Soutron. “I was encouraged to hear that choosing Soutron over Lucidea to handle her multi-lingual archival collection management needs made the result worth the climb.”
About Kitty But
An accomplished professional, Kitty has earned her BSc in Information and Library Management, a Master’s in Public Administration with a focus on Information Technology, a Certificate in Knowledge Management for Information Professionals, and a Postgraduate diploma in Archival Studies. She has presented at the 2019 International Symposium of the Southeast Asia Regional Branch of the International Council on Archives. Title: “Corporate Social Responsibility: Engaging the Community.” Kitty has also presented at the International Conference on Chinese Digital Publishing and Digital Libraries and presented a Paper at the International Federation of Library Associations (IFLA). Kitty is also a published author, having had an article published in the “National China Maritime Museum” Journal.
About Soutron Global, Inc.
Soutron Global is a cloud-based Library, Archive, Knowledge, and Information Management Solutions provider dedicated to “Managing Library Transformation.” As a client-driven company with strong award-winning leadership, Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information centers around the globe to transition them to digital technologies with innovative, flexible, easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 30 years we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.
