Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,243 in the last 365 days.

Headlock Hot Sauce Creates Partnership With All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Superstar “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer

Headlock Hot Sauce

Suplex Your Taste Buds!

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headlock Hot Sauce, based out of Houston Heights is thrilled to announce a marketing partnership internationally famous pro wrestler “The Murderhawk” Lance Archer. Archer has been a wrestler with AEW since 2020 and has built millions of fans world-wide with his travels as a fearsome ring opponent.

Darren Tompkins, Founding Partner of Headlock Hot Sauce states” This partnership helps solidify our budding international reach and Lance has the exact attitude, ring personality, and physical stature for the image we want to project. Our 3 marketing verticals are: Fans of hot sauce, Fitness fanatics, and Foodies.”

Lance Archer stands 6’8” tall and weighs 273lbs. He is a Texas native who attended Texas State University where he earned a degree in English.

About Headlock Hot Sauce
Headlock Hot Sauce was founded by Darren Tompkins in 2020 as a pandemic hobby that soon took off into a successful enterprise. He is joined in this company by his wife Stephanie Hill who runs operations and Taylor King Bertin, who heads up sales.

For more information visit www.headlockhotsauce.com

Darren Tompkins
Headlock Hot Sauce
+1 713-825-0669
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Headlock Hot Sauce Creates Partnership With All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Superstar “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.