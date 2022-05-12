Headlock Hot Sauce Creates Partnership With All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Superstar “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Headlock Hot Sauce, based out of Houston Heights is thrilled to announce a marketing partnership internationally famous pro wrestler “The Murderhawk” Lance Archer. Archer has been a wrestler with AEW since 2020 and has built millions of fans world-wide with his travels as a fearsome ring opponent.
Darren Tompkins, Founding Partner of Headlock Hot Sauce states” This partnership helps solidify our budding international reach and Lance has the exact attitude, ring personality, and physical stature for the image we want to project. Our 3 marketing verticals are: Fans of hot sauce, Fitness fanatics, and Foodies.”
Lance Archer stands 6’8” tall and weighs 273lbs. He is a Texas native who attended Texas State University where he earned a degree in English.
About Headlock Hot Sauce
Headlock Hot Sauce was founded by Darren Tompkins in 2020 as a pandemic hobby that soon took off into a successful enterprise. He is joined in this company by his wife Stephanie Hill who runs operations and Taylor King Bertin, who heads up sales.
For more information visit www.headlockhotsauce.com
