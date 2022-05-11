Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 12, 2022
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
BUTLER
Butler County Agricultural Society 12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021
CLERMONT
Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
DEFIANCE
Ayersville Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
ERIE
Townsend Community School 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
FRANKLIN
Columbus City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority — IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau — IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Department of Veterans Services 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
HARDIN
Ada Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
HURON
Monroeville Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
KNOX
Knox Metropolitan Housing Authority — IPA 10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
LUCAS
Northwest Ohio Classical Academy 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
MAHONING
Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments — IPA 01/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
MIAMI
Bethel Local School District — FFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
MORGAN
Bishopville Water District 01/01/2020 TO 07/16/2020
MORROW
Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
PUTNAM
Leipsic Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
RICHLAND
GOAL Digital Academy 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mansfield City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SENECA
Bliss Memorial Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
STARK
Stark County School Financing District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
SUMMIT
Twinsburg Public Library — IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
TUSCARAWAS
Newcomerstown Public Library — IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Strasburg-Franklin Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
VINTON
Madison Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
WARREN
Lebanon-Turtlecreek Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
WOOD
Perrysburg Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search
###
