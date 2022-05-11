Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 12, 2022

Contact: Marc Kovac ­ Press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

BUTLER

Butler County Agricultural Society 12/01/2019 TO 11/30/2021

CLERMONT

Clermont Metropolitan Housing Authority 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

DEFIANCE

Ayersville Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

ERIE

Townsend Community School 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

FRANKLIN

Columbus City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority — IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau — IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

Ohio Department of Veterans Services 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

HARDIN

Ada Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

HURON

Monroeville Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

KNOX

Knox Metropolitan Housing Authority — IPA 10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

LUCAS

Northwest Ohio Classical Academy 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

MAHONING

Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments — IPA 01/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

MIAMI

Bethel Local School District — FFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

MORGAN

Bishopville Water District 01/01/2020 TO 07/16/2020

MORROW

Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

PUTNAM

Leipsic Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

RICHLAND

GOAL Digital Academy 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

Mansfield City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

SENECA

Bliss Memorial Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

STARK

Stark County School Financing District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

SUMMIT

Twinsburg Public Library — IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

TUSCARAWAS

Newcomerstown Public Library — IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

Strasburg-Franklin Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

VINTON

Madison Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

WARREN

Lebanon-Turtlecreek Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

WOOD

Perrysburg Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.