Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 04, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 04, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Brush Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Allen
|Veterans' Memorial Civic and Convention Center of Lima/Allen County
Public Interest Report
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Public Interest Report
|Ashland
|Community Improvement Corporation of Ashland, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Troy Township Waste Water District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Carroll
|B & M Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Lake Erie International High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|City of Brooklyn
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of South Euclid
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Erie Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Library of Wagnalls Memorial Foundation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Paint Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Gallia
|Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Guernsey
|Village of Byesville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Forest Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Kenton-Hardin General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Goshen Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Henry
|Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Huron
|Greenfield Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Fairfield Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lake
|City of Willoughby
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Grand River
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lawrence
|City of Ironton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Mound Hill Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Meigs
|Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Mercer
|Community Improvement Corporation of Mercer County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Lakefield Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Monroe
|Benton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Perry
|Area 14 Workforce Development Board
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ross
|SOUTHERN OHIO COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Seneca
|Thompson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Summit
|Tallmadge Grow, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Summit Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Tuscarawas
|Stillwater Valley Community Improvement Corporation
1/27/2023 TO 1/26/2025
|Basic Audit
|Van Wert
|Woodland Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Wayne
|Village of West Salem
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|Portage Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|North Baltimore Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
The full reports will be available Thursday, September 04, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
