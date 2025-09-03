Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 04, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 04, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Brush Creek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Allen Veterans' Memorial Civic and Convention Center of Lima/Allen County

Public Interest Report

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Public Interest Report Ashland Community Improvement Corporation of Ashland, Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Troy Township Waste Water District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Carroll B & M Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Lake Erie International High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit City of Brooklyn

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of South Euclid

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Erie Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Fairfield Fairfield County District Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Library of Wagnalls Memorial Foundation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette Paint Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Gallia Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Guernsey Village of Byesville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Forest Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Kenton-Hardin General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Goshen Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Henry Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Huron Greenfield Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Fairfield Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lake City of Willoughby

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Grand River

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Lawrence City of Ironton

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Medina Mound Hill Union Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Meigs Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Mercer Community Improvement Corporation of Mercer County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Lakefield Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Monroe Benton Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Perry Area 14 Workforce Development Board

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Ross SOUTHERN OHIO COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Seneca Thompson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Summit Tallmadge Grow, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Summit Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Tuscarawas Stillwater Valley Community Improvement Corporation

1/27/2023 TO 1/26/2025 Basic Audit Van Wert Woodland Union Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Wayne Village of West Salem

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Wood Portage Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures North Baltimore Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures

The full reports will be available Thursday, September 04, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.