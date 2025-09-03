Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 04, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 04, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Brush Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Allen Veterans' Memorial Civic and Convention Center of Lima/Allen County
Public Interest Report
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Public Interest Report
Ashland Community Improvement Corporation of Ashland, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Troy Township Waste Water District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Carroll B & M Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Lake Erie International High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
City of Brooklyn
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of South Euclid
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Erie Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Fairfield Fairfield County District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Library of Wagnalls Memorial Foundation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Paint Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Gallia Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Guernsey Village of Byesville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Forest Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Kenton-Hardin General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Goshen Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Henry Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Huron Greenfield Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Fairfield Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lake City of Willoughby
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Grand River
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lawrence City of Ironton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Medina Mound Hill Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Meigs Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Mercer Community Improvement Corporation of Mercer County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Lakefield Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Monroe Benton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Perry Area 14 Workforce Development Board
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Ross SOUTHERN OHIO COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Seneca Thompson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Summit Tallmadge Grow, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Summit Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Tuscarawas Stillwater Valley Community Improvement Corporation
1/27/2023 TO 1/26/2025		 Basic Audit
Van Wert Woodland Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Wayne Village of West Salem
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood Portage Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
North Baltimore Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The full reports will be available Thursday, September 04, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

