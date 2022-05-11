BTI Partners Donates Grand Piano to Orlando Community Center

BTI Partners is honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the City of Orlando’s Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center through the donation of the Steinway grand piano” — Noah Breakstone, CEO

ORLANDO, FL, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners has donated a Steinway grand piano to the City of Orlando’s recently opened Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center. The piano was previously in the real estate development and investment firm’s award-winning luxury vacation home resort, The Grove Resort & Water Park, located near Walt Disney World®.

“BTI Partners is honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the City of Orlando’s Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center through the donation of the Steinway grand piano,” said Noah Breakstone, CEO of BTI Partners. “The community will greatly benefit from the newly opened neighborhood center, and we hope the piano will inspire the next generation of talent right here in Orlando.”

The new community center is housed in the historic former Grand Avenue Elementary, repurposed as a youth and family recreation center, complete with a gym and a pottery studio. As part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Improvement Program, Grand Avenue highlights the city’s commitment to enhancing residents’ quality of life. The center will include youth services for the surrounding Holden Heights neighborhood.

The community will benefit from a full range of after-school and summer programs at Grand Avenue, including piano lessons on the donated Steinway piano, recreation and sports programs, Parramore Kidz Zone (PKZ), Holden Heights Kidz Zone, and expanding after-school and summer programs.

BTI Partners is developing some of Florida’s largest commercial and residential projects in Orlando, Tampa and South Florida. BTI Partners has earned many industry awards of excellence, including America’s Best Builder, Florida’s Best Builder, Builder of the Year in South Florida, and dozens of design awards.

About The Grove Resort & Water Park:

The Grove Resort and Water Park is an award-winning vacation home resort located six miles from Walt Disney World®. The Grove offers the finest amenities to create memories to last a lifetime. The condo-style residences offer buyers an opportunity to own a slice of Orlando, home to some of the world’s most celebrated theme parks. The Grove, developed by Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners, consists of three completed towers totaling 878 resort-style residences and a fourth tower under construction totaling 160 hotel condos. The sprawling resort offers lush indoor and outdoor amenities, including the award-winning Surfari Water Park, which offers multiple slides, a lazy river and a FlowRider surf simulator. The Grove also has a 6,300-square-foot game room, three swimming pools, onsite spa, fitness center, high-end restaurants, large-scale grab-and-go market, lakefront pier for watersports, and three bars and lounges. Owners can make their residences their home away from home or place their condos in a short-term/hotel rental program professionally managed by Paramount Hospitality Management. For more information, please visit https://groveresidences.com/.

About BTI Partners:

Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners is a leading real estate development and investment firm in Florida. Led by Noah Breakstone, BTI Partners’ leadership team focuses on growth markets and investing in value-add assets. BTI Partners was founded in the 1950s as a residential developer, multifamily builder, hotel operator and investor. Over the decades, the firm has evolved to focus on large projects that require innovative thinking and flexibility to perform a variety of roles in complex real estate transactions involving all asset classes in urban cores across Florida. BTI Partners is developing some of Florida’s largest commercial and residential projects in Orlando, Tampa and South Florida and is actively looking for acquisitions and joint venture opportunities in the Southeastern US. BTI Partners has earned many industry awards of excellence, including America’s Best Builder, Florida’s Best Builder, Builder of the Year in South Florida, and dozens of design awards. For more information visit: https://btipartners.com/.