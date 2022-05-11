AxGen "State of the Industry" Presentation in NYC
CEO Stuart Kim presents at SportTechie's "State of the Industry" event in NYC. AxGen uses DNA analysis to help athletes avoid injury and stay healthy.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AxGen, Inc. a leading provider of genetic testing solutions for athletics and health, today made available for viewing highlights from its presentation at Sport Techie's "State of the Industry" Conference in New York City.
Alongside leaders in American professional sports such Tamika Tremaglio (head of NBAPA), Len Komoroski (Cleveland Cavs CEO), executives from the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Bulls, and many others, CEO Stuart Kim took to the stage at the "SOTI" conference to share the AxGen product, and the science behind what makes it work.
You can watch highlights from the presentation here, or become a SportTechie subscriber to watch the full talk, as well as many panels from some of the most prominent thought leaders in sports today.
AxGen provides tests that predict risk for 14 musculoskeletal injuries, such as ACL tears, stress fractures, and concussions. With this information, AxGen gives training programs and recommendations focused on reducing these inherent risks, tailored specifically to each athlete.
AxGen makes its genetic testing and analysis available in packages for athletes of all levels, from the professional to amateur levels.
AxGen SOTI Presentation Highlights