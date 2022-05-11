Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,977 in the last 365 days.

Senator Haywood Responds to Gun Violence Meeting with Mayor Kenney

Sit-in with advocates outside of Mayor Kenney’s office

PHILADELPHIA – May 11, 2022 – Today, State Senator Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) released the following statement in response to a virtual meeting with Mayor Jim Kenney (D- Philadelphia):

“On 18 April, I led a sit-in with advocates outside of Mayor Kenney’s office at City Hall to demand action and reduce gun violence in Philadelphia. Soon thereafter, the mayor and I set a meeting to discuss our six demands. On 29 April, advocates and I met with the mayor and his team with mixed results. A path to weekly cleaning of blocks (with the highest levels of crime) and increasing violence interrupters on these blocks seems open. On the other hand, organizing agencies in a violence reduction partnership, as successfully achieved in Chester, does not. The state can do more to help as well. However, without broad collaboration from top leaders, I am very concerned. We will continue to work with the Kenney administration to reduce gun violence in Philadelphia.”

###

You just read:

Senator Haywood Responds to Gun Violence Meeting with Mayor Kenney

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.