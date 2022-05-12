Virginia Businesses Announce 28% GHG Emissions Reduction One Year after Launch
16 Virginia-Based businesses announce 28% GHG emissions reduction one year after launching the first-of-its-kind alliance in the Commonwealth.
Small businesses are the backbone of Virginia's economy and have a significant role to play in helping the Commonwealth reach its emissions goals.”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just one year after forming the first of its kind Green Business Alliance, sixteen Central Virginia-based businesses have achieved a 28% collective reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Last spring Governor Ralph Northam joined the launch of this Alliance, an initiative of the nonprofit Community Climate Collaborative (C3). The cohort of businesses, ranging from a regional hospital to a car dealership to a biotech company, banded together with a common goal: to embrace corporate sustainability by taking bold action to reduce their collective carbon footprint.
— Susan Kruse, Executive Director C3
On May 5, 2021, Green Business Alliance representatives pledged to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2025, in half the time as the emissions target set by both government entities in which they reside (City of Charlottesville and the County of Albemarle).
Green Business Alliance members have accomplished the following (and more):
● Comparing 2021 emissions to the baseline year, which varies by member, the GBA offset a total of 4,800 metric tons of CO2-equivalent (MTCO2e). This is equal to removing over 1,000 cars from the road in a single year.
● Eight members have relocated to new buildings, all with a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. This includes two LEED-certified buildings and Apex Clean Energy headquarters, the largest mass timber structure on the east coast.
● Eight members have installed over 1,600 solar panels collectively on their properties, offsetting over 550 MTCO2e.
“Small businesses, the backbone of Virginia’s economy, have a significant role to play in helping the Commonwealth reach its goals,” said C3 Executive Director Susan Kruse. “The Green Business Alliance offers solutions, collaboration, and climate leadership opportunities to these companies which are the foundation of our economy here in the Commonwealth.”
“Working with these private sector leaders has been such a breath of fresh air and thus far the thrill of my career,” said Coles Jennings, C3’s Director of Corporate Sustainability. “Without exception, these businesses have leaned into sustainable solutions at a level I haven't seen in my career. They get it. I look forward to their continued success in the coming years.”
In 2022, GBA members will remain hard at work. Primary goals for this year include creating Climate Action Plans, exploring fleet vehicle transformation, and completing energy audits to help plan for facility upgrades.
Quotes from our GBA members:
Catherine Hughes, Vice President, Operations, Sentara RMH Medical Center and former Executive Director of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: “Sentara Martha Jefferson’s mission is We Improve Health Everyday and that extends to the health of our planet. When SMJH designed and built our replacement hospital in 2011 environmental sustainability was one of our guiding principles. After a decade of seeing the benefits of our environmentally sustainable design in action, we were ready to take the next step. We were so grateful to be able to partner with C3 and the GBA to collaborate with like-minded business owners in Charlottesville. The expertise of C3 has been an invaluable resource as we research and contemplate other initiatives we can implement- one specific example is their assistance with investigating the possibility of utilizing solar.”
Martin Chapman, CEO, InBio: “Under the guidance, direction, and support of C3, the GBA strives to reduce the carbon emissions of member companies using realistic metrics that can be emulated by other businesses and which enhance our community. Coles from C3 provided an energy audit which helped us really understand our opportunities. This led to us implementing HVAC upgrades that reduced our gas consumption by over 40%.”
Peter Thompson, Executive Director, the Center: “Environmental wellness, one of the pillars of our multidimensional programming, encompasses both spending time in the natural world and wise stewardship of its resources. Being involved in socially responsible activities to protect the environment is one way to positively impact community health. The Center is proud to be an inaugural member of the Green Business Alliance, which has been invaluable in helping us meet this vital aspect of healthy aging.”
GBA Members include: Apex Clean Energy, Carter Myers Automotive’s Colonial Nissan, Carter Myers Automotive’s Volvo Cars of Charlottesville, CFA Institute, Hantzmon Wiebel, Harvest Moon Catering, InBio, Legal Aid Justice Center, Quantitative Investment Management, Red Light Management, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Sigora Solar, Sun Tribe Solar, The Center at Belvedere, Tiger Fuel, and WillowTree.
