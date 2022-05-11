DOA News Release: Hawai`i Board of Agriculture Action on Proposal to Add Three Mosquito Species to List of Restricted Animals

HONOLULU – On May 9, 2022, the Hawai`i Board of Agriculture preliminarily approved the addition of the Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus), the yellow fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti), and the southern house mosquito (Culex quinquefasciatus) to the List of Restricted Animals (Part A).

The proposed order and proposed rule changes may be viewed online at: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/blog/main/proposed-administrative-rules/

A printed copy of the proposed order and proposed rule changes will be mailed to any interested person who requests a copy upon advance payment of costs for photocopying, preparing, and mailing the copy. To inspect a copy of the proposed order and the proposed exact changes, or to pick up a copy (with full payment) please go to:

Hawai`i Department of Agriculture

Plant Quarantine Branch

1849 Auiki Street

Honolulu, Hawai`i 96819

Phone: (808) 832-0566

During the next 30 days, the Hawai`i Department of Agriculture, Plant Quarantine Branch, will be soliciting comments regarding the proposed addition of the Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus), yellow fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti), and the southern house mosquito (Culex quinquefasciatus) to the List of Restricted Animals (Part A). Comments may be sent to Mr. Jonathan Ho, Inspection and Compliance Section Chief via:

Email: [email protected]

Fax: (808) 832-0582

Mail: 1849 Auiki Street, Honolulu, Hawaii 96819

Hawai`i Board of Agriculture Action on Proposal to Add Three Mosquito Species to List of Restricted Animals

May 10, 2022

May 10, 2022

The proposed order will be discussed by both the Advisory Committee on Plants and Animals and the Hawai`i Board of Agriculture at scheduled virtual meetings, with a physical site located at 1428 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96814. If you would like to be notified of the dates and times of the meetings, please contact Mr. Ho above.

