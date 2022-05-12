The Learning Counsel Announces Appointment of Chief Academic Officer, Broadens Supports for Educators
CAO to oversee educator-facing components including Expo Achievement Schools and the Hybrid Logistics Project
By bringing on an executive with a strategic academic focus, we’re able to broaden our service to educators nationwide and deepen the work we do”BENTON, AR, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to broaden and deepen their support of schools and districts, the Learning Counsel, a research and media organization, has appointed a Chief Academic Officer to their executive staff. The position is a response to shifts in the media company’s work supporting schools and educators with more than research and editorial.
— LeiLani Cauthen
“As a media company, we’ve been advising the field of education for more than 10 years, and we’re good at providing insight, analysis, and pathways through editorial and events, but at this point in history, our schools need more. By bringing on an executive with a strategic academic focus, we’re able to broaden our service to educators nationwide and deepen the work we do with (and for) teachers, administrators, and their communities,” said LeiLani Cauthen, CEO of the Learning Counsel.
Chris McMurray, newly appointed Chief Academic Officer, comes to the Learning Counsel with a wide range of experience in education and the private sector, focusing on teaching and learning, organizational development, implementation, and technology. His career in education began in the classroom, where he pioneered personalized learning and technology integration, an experience that he transferred into subsequent positions as instructional coach, learning specialist and building principal. McMurray then served the Evergreen School District in Washington as Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, helping lead systemic shifts in their transformation to personalized and digital learning. Before his roles in education, McMurray enjoyed a 12-year career in advertising, marketing and new product development, ranging from ad agencies to information technology companies.
“We knew we needed to add some specific skills and experiences to our executive team to continue to grow as an organization. Chris isn’t just a seasoned education executive and implementer, he brings a unique mix of knowledge and experience that fits perfectly with our goals for growth and service to the field of education,” said Doug Cauthen, Chief Operations Officer.
McMurray will join the Learning Counsel to oversee educator-facing components of the organization including the Learning Counsel’s new initiatives, The Learning Counsel’s Expo Achievement Schools and the Hybrid Logistics Project, the Learning Leadership Society, national educator events, and the Innovation Services division.
About the Learning Counsel
The Learning Counsel is a research institute and news media hub with 310,000+ readers that provides context for schools in digital transformation from a deep understanding of tech user experience, systems, and organization. The mission-driven organization was the first to develop a thesis of education’s future based on the evolution of the learner experience, including educational technology evolution -- and to begin helping schools advance systematically.
Doug Cauthen
The Learning Counsel
+1 888-611-7709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other