GoTextbooks X Chegg

GoTextbooks is moving Chegg's inventory to their warehouse in Little Rock as the new fulfillment and operations provider.

Chegg, Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chegg, Inc. has announced that GoTextbooks will be their new fulfillment and operations provider.

Chegg will continue to provide the front-end ecommerce experience for students, while GoTextbooks will provide the fulfillment and operational services. These services include: warehousing, logistics management, inventory lifecycle management, and inventory ownership.

GoTextbooks is in the process of moving Chegg’s textbook inventory to their new warehouse location, at the Port of Little Rock.

“This will be an exciting expansion of business and new job opportunities for the Little Rock area and the Port specifically.” A representative of GoTextbooks said. “We are actively recruiting and hiring up a large number of full time and part time employees to help with the transition.”

Given the scale and amount of inventory to be transferred and processed at the GoTextbooks warehouse, the company expects the transfer to take through the summer and into the fall.

The GoTextbooks team has extensive experience in the bookstore and ecommerce space. The leadership team at GoTextbooks has been in the textbook industry for over 20 years, and Chegg has valued their relationship through an affiliated company as one of Chegg’s largest fulfillment partners for over a decade..

For more information on GoTextbooks go to their website or email info@gotextbooks.com. To apply for employment at the new warehouse click here or send your resume to jobs@gotextbooks.com.

