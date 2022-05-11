Author John Meddling coaches how to build a healthy relationship
Learning how to work with relationship dynamicsPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Meddling resides in Atlanta, GA, where he is currently practicing as a licensed neuromuscular/physical therapist and serving as a health and wellness consultant. His work experience varies from photography, writing, electronic repair, serving as a life coach, couples counseling, motivational speaking and teaching. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronic Engineering (EE) but his passion has been in teaching anatomy, physiology, pathology and many other health sciences/subjects as a part of the massage program at Georgia Medical Institute for five years. His passion for health/wellness and human development keeps him actively involved in social and behavioral sciences and medical/alternative healing research. He is a certified TESOL/TESL/TEFL (English teacher overseas) and is certified by Oxford Seminars based in Los Angeles, California.
Author John Meddling's top-rated book, "Just My Opinion: Real Talk on Real Relationships," provides insights and tools for building a healthy relationship.
Couples are in for an exciting exploration into building a better relationship as author John Meddling releases his sought-after book containing premium tips and tricks for getting a relationship back on track.
Author John Meddling's book "Just My Opinion: Real Talk on Real Relationships" provides couples with tools that give insight into the individual's strengths and weaknesses in the relationship, which is now available in leading digital stores.
“Just My Opinion” is a book with easy-to-understand and practical principles for making all of your relationship situations more harmonious. This book focuses on creating romantic love, friendship love as well as love for oneself. This book acknowledges gender roles in sexual difficulties and provides the tools to evaluate yourself and your relationship, thereby creating your own personal solutions. “Just My Opinion” is your go-to resource for understanding how to get the most out of your relationships and how to be the best representation of yourself in every relationship dynamic.
“Just My Opinion” serves as the ultimate workbook for couples who want a long-lasting relationship. The book encourages us to arm ourselves with knowledge on how to make a good relationship a GREAT one. John Meddling teaches how to become a better partner and friend.
Within its contents, couples will discover workable guidelines to use as a model in getting their relationship back on track.
The book also teaches clear-cut and precise communication skills that aid in dispelling many relationship myths. The book also contains erotic stories that are lined with a relevant message and principle that seek to enlighten the reader on how to maintain a passion-filled relationship.
“Just My Opinion” shifts the responsibility of having to know everything needed to make the perfect relationship for you—hence the need to end the stigma of purchasing a relationship book like this one. At the end of the day, it's about learning and taking advice on how to mend and boost your relationship to the next level.
The book includes chapters that examine things that turn guys off, why people cheat in relationships, how to know when to marry, things to do in preparing to meet a mate, and what to do when a relationship becomes a burden.
Other topics include exploring whether monogamy is natural for humans, things people shouldn't do until committed, and how to manage a long-distance relationship are only scratching the surface of its contents.
Because John Meddling has always been curious about human behavior as displayed in romantic relationships, he invested years counseling couples and young people to understand the dynamics of what causes some to thrive in relation while others crash and burn in frustration.
John Meddling has taught Christian Education in one form or another for over 17 years, so a lot of his values stem from his Christian foundation. Aside from teaching about relationships, he has also taught several medical courses. So being a teacher, instructor and educator have been a very intricate part of his life.
John Meddling’s “Just My Opinion” has these enticing excerpts:
1. Sometimes the face we see hides the beauty we seek.
2. If you can't be with the one you love… Then love the one you're with.
3. Sex can be like a trap… So don't play in it until you become its prisoner.
Those who want to get a copy of "Just My Opinion: Real Talk on Real Relationships" can purchase it at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Book Depository.
