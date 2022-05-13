VETJOBS BATTLES MILITARY UNEMPLOYMENT AND UNDEREMPLOYMENT
Leading military-affiliated nonprofit leads the charge in employment assistance for military-affiliated job seekers as demand skyrockets.ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this month, national nonprofit Vetjobs celebrated its continued alliance with the Call of Duty Endowment, which recently met its goal of helping 100,000 veterans gain employment by 2024 – a milestone it reached almost two years ahead of schedule! Vetjobs has been one of the endowment’s leading partners since 2013 and, since then, has garnered a reputation for delivering results. To date, it alone has placed over 77,000 U.S. military veterans, retirees, separated members, National Guardsmen, reservists, and military spouses into quality high-paying civilian jobs - jobs with an average salary of $70,000 representing billions of dollars in economic impact.
Vetjobs also recently expanded its skills training platform, Ingenuity, to meet the demands of employers and military-affiliated job-seekers. Ingenuity leverages the skills and experience of participants, along with certifications, licensing, skills training, and degree opportunities, to enhance and expand their job qualifications. Since the program’s inception, job candidate interest and participation has exploded. Over 20,000 individual training courses were completed in 2021, and the program is currently on track to exceed that by the third quarter of 2022!
“Since we started, demand for our programs and services has grown by more than 3,000% with more than 40% of the military-affiliated candidates we work with staying with us to continue the pursuit of growing their career, hence earning a greater income, utilizing our lifelong services at no cost.”, said VetJobs Founder and CEO, RADM USN (Ret.) Dan Kloeppel. “Averaging between 500 and 700 new military-affiliated job-seekers a week, these numbers mark the 12th consecutive year of growth in the organization’s history. Thanks to the professionalism and hard work of the team, our success and growth has had, and will continue to have, tremendous impact on the families in our military community."
However, like many successful nonprofits, the high demand for Vetjobs' services has quickly outpaced its capacity and funding. Additionally, the post-pandemic requirement for skilled employees has caused an almost overwhelming demand for job placement and skills education services – especially among nonprofits. The flood of job-seekers into career preparation/sustainment and employment programs has strained the availability of resources and has impacted the strategic growth of support organizations.
Never before has the need for contributions been so critical. Many military-affiliated employment candidates depend on nonprofits such as Vetjobs. These individuals are smart, energetic, and eager to succeed yet lack the financial resources, requisite skills, or direction to advance. However, regardless of their individual standings or backgrounds, they all have one thing in common. They selflessly answered their nation’s call; and, for that, they deserve the very best in employment advocacy and support.
Why should donors specifically support Vetjobs? According to Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director for the Call of Duty Endowment, “there are more than 40,000 veterans-related nonprofits - all well-intentioned, very few well run”. VetJobs is the exception. It has been recognized by the Call of Duty Endowment as one of the most efficient and effective nonprofits in the country, citing that ninety-six cents of every dollar is spent directly on its mission!
Interested corporate donors and foundation investors are encouraged to contact VetJobs’ Founder and President, Deb Kloeppel, at president@casy-msccn.org. Contributions will ensure the organization is able to continue its commitment to helping U.S. military veterans, retirees, separated members, National Guardsmen, reservists, and military spouses secure meaningful careers. The Vetjobs team is eager to show prospective donors how their gifts can make a positive impact on the military community.
VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs are 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, which help find jobs for Veterans, Transitioning Military, National Guard, Reservists, and Military Spouses. The VetJobs OCEAN (One Central Employment & Advancement Network) family of websites has become the #1 online resource for military-affiliated job seekers looking to attain a rewarding career and maximize their earnings. Since 2010 VetJobs, Military Spouse Jobs, and their sister websites have actively helped more than 76,000 military spouses, active-duty military and veterans connect to high-earning careers. To learn more about the organizations, board members, and their mission visit their websites at www.vetjobs.org and www.militaryspousejobs.org.
Harry Trosclair
VetJobs
htrosclair@vetjobs.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other