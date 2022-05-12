10.0.0.1 Piso Wifi Reaches 30K Customer Base In May 2022

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 10.0.0.1 PISO WiFi recently acquired 30k new customers. The users have also given a positive response to our guides and tutorials on our website and youtube.

Talking to the media one of the key spokespeople of 10.0.0.1 Piso wifi was quoted as saying " 10.0.0.1 Piso WiFi is working on to expand our company and we are currently working on our own super app. With this app the piso wifi users will be able to do more things like avail new piso wifi voucher code that will help users in getting good discount."

Some of the new upgraded version of the piso wifi that we will be selling directly on our website through our shop section will have the following specifications.

-Housing Material: ABS plastic

-WAN Interface: 1X RJ45 Port

-Antennas: 1 X Wi-Fi(Built-in)

-LCD: 4-line, 128X64 pixel, backlight supported, shock resistance > 4,000N

-Also it comes with a 3 month warranty of product which includes replacement of parts if found defective.

10.0.0.1 Piso wifi stands out from its competitors as they provide amazing WIFI services in real-time to its clients in the Philippines. It works on a coupon-based system and allows any customer to use the internet to search or look for anything.

Piso WiFi uses 10.0.0.1 as the standard port IP Address for PISO WIFI Admin Login Portal access.

To easily access the 10.0.0.1 Piso WiFi Admin settings portal, a user can follow some simple steps.

A user needs to open Chrome or another browser on a device like Tablet, Pc, or Mobile.

Next, click on the address bar, type 10.0.0.1/ admin, and click the blue login button below.

After pressing enter, the user will be guided to Sign in to the Admin LPB PISO WIFI page.

Enter the username and password. Finish the Captcha challenge, and the steps are completed.

It takes only five minutes to complete this setup.

To use our Piso Wifi App, a user can simply follow these steps :

-Open app.

-Look for the WiFi SSID of your nearest vending machine.

-Join the AdoPisoWifi network and log in.

-Insert the "adopisowifi" network name key.

-The login screen will appear once you've joined.

-Put a coin into the machine if prompted.

The penny will be automatically recognized by the system, and the smartphone will be verified.

For accessing the administrative console, one needs to have the full potential of the router.

The user can change the router settings and the default username and password provided.

For accessing the administrative console:

First, open the browser and type the address 192.168.1.254.

Then enter the default username and password.

Replace these with a custom username and password.

After getting access to the admin panel, the user can make any changes they want.

PISO WiFi is hugely important for telecom businesses. The massive revenue generated by PISO WiFi has made them gain so much importance among telecom organizations. People who do not have the means to buy an internet package can use this to connect to the internet and make the payment.

For more details, visit 10001pisowifi.com.

About 10.0.0.1 Piso WIFI:

