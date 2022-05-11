Kingsport Man Indicted, Charged with Assaulting TBI Agents

SULLIVAN COUNTY – A Kingsport man has been indicted on several charges, including aggravated assault, after attempting to flee from authorities in a stolen vehicle.

On April 28th, TBI agents received information regarding a stolen SUV that was believed to be occupied by a wanted fugitive. The vehicle was spotted in a parking lot along North Eastman Road in Kingsport. When agents attempted to stop the SUV and speak with the driver, he attempted to get away, striking three vehicles occupied by TBI agents. Agents were able to get the driver, later identified as Steven Daniel Fletcher (DOB: 6/5/02), out of the stolen SUV. He was detained until the Kingsport Police Department arrived and took him into custody.

Last week, the Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Fletcher with two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Felony Evading Arrest, one count of Reckless Endangerment, one count of Vandalism over $10,000 but less than $60,000, one count of Vandalism over $1,000 but less than $2,500, and one count of Vandalism under $1,000. This morning, he was served in the Sullivan County Jail, where he was already being held on charges placed by Kingsport police in connection to the stolen vehicle.