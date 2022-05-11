Maryland Department of General Services Federal Surplus Property Donation Team Receives Governor’s Customer Service Heroes Award

May 11, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services today congratulates our dedicated Federal Surplus Property Donation team for receiving Governor Hogan’s Customer Service Heroes Award. The DGS Federal Surplus Property Donation Program employees are Ed Nunez, Brad Thomas, Rose Odametey, and Iesha Daniels-Overton.

“Our administration is proud to recognize the outstanding efforts displayed by the Federal Surplus Property team,” said Governor Hogan. “Today’s awardees have gone above and beyond to change Maryland for the better by distributing items such as computers, diapers, water, and office supplies across the state.”

So far, in the first quarter of 2022, the team has secured and delivered $2,933,774.61 of federal surplus property. In 2021, this team secured and donated $13.2 million worth of federal surplus property. Under this team’s leadership over the past four years, the program donated an astounding $33,610,901 worth of federal surplus equipment, furniture, supplies, food, and water to non-profit organizations such as public schools, municipal agencies, federally certified 8(a) firms, and local communities..

“This group of employees is truly a remarkable bunch, having distributed over $13 million dollars of federal surplus property, including 10,000 computers, over the past year,” said Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “They truly are role models and exemplary state employees, and the entire Department of General Services team congratulates them on this tremendous honor.”

By forming collaborative partnerships with local municipalities, non-profits, and other state agencies this team has been able to achieve tremendous success. Through these successful and unique partnerships, the program has been able to expand its reach across the state as well as increase the amount of federal surplus property distributed.

