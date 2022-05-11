Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,990 in the last 365 days.

VGR to Celebrate Economic Development Week

The logo of Virginia's Gateway Region Economic Development Organization

As the regional economic development organization, we encourage participation at all levels, from citizens to public officials to the private sector ...”
— Keith Boswell, VGR President & CEO

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA., U.S.A., May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia’s Gateway Region Economic Development Organization will be celebrating “Economic Development Week” from May 9 – 15.

Economic Development Week was created by the International Economic Development Council, or IEDC, in commemoration of its 90-year anniversary as the largest professional membership organization for economic developers.

The Virginia Economic Developers’ Association describes the recognition’s purpose as a celebration for the positive contributions economic development makes to localities and regions across the Commonwealth. Now in its seventh year, National Economic Development Week was created by IEDC, in 2016, to recognize the unique role that economic development has in creating vibrant communities with strong economies.

Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities, by creating, retaining and expanding jobs which facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base. Efforts provided by the local economic developers who make up our region’s seven localities will be recognized throughout the week.

“As the regional economic development organization, we encourage participation at all levels, from citizens to public officials to the private sector. We’re happy to share the great work being done between public – private partnerships collaborating on job-creation initiatives and site-development improvements,” said Keith Boswell, VGR President & CEO.

IEDC is a nonprofit membership organization serving economic developers and is the largest organization of its kind.

Jill Vaughan
JLV Communications
+1 804-363-7175
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

VEDA President — Virginia Economic Development Week (2022)

You just read:

VGR to Celebrate Economic Development Week

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.