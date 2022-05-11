VGR to Celebrate Economic Development Week

As the regional economic development organization, we encourage participation at all levels, from citizens to public officials to the private sector ...” — Keith Boswell, VGR President & CEO

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA., U.S.A., May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia’s Gateway Region Economic Development Organization will be celebrating “Economic Development Week” from May 9 – 15.

Economic Development Week was created by the International Economic Development Council, or IEDC, in commemoration of its 90-year anniversary as the largest professional membership organization for economic developers.

The Virginia Economic Developers’ Association describes the recognition’s purpose as a celebration for the positive contributions economic development makes to localities and regions across the Commonwealth. Now in its seventh year, National Economic Development Week was created by IEDC, in 2016, to recognize the unique role that economic development has in creating vibrant communities with strong economies.

Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities, by creating, retaining and expanding jobs which facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base. Efforts provided by the local economic developers who make up our region’s seven localities will be recognized throughout the week.

“As the regional economic development organization, we encourage participation at all levels, from citizens to public officials to the private sector. We’re happy to share the great work being done between public – private partnerships collaborating on job-creation initiatives and site-development improvements,” said Keith Boswell, VGR President & CEO.

IEDC is a nonprofit membership organization serving economic developers and is the largest organization of its kind.

