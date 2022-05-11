Parallel Flight Technologies and Grayback Forestry Enter Technology Development Partnership
This partnership will develop rapidly advancing critical tools for Wildland Fire, with the potential to enhance the effectiveness and safety of our firefighters and efficiency of our operations.”LA SELVA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parallel Flight Technologies, a leader in vertical-lift technology, and Grayback Forestry announced today they have entered into a Research, Development, Test & Evaluation agreement.
— Sean Hendrix, Head of UAS Programs and Base Manager at Grayback
“Parallel Flight is excited about the opportunity to partner with Grayback Forestry, a leader in the wildfire suppression and forest restoration industry. We look forward to jointly developing and deploying PFT’s multipurpose UAS platforms for aerial ignitions, tactical resupply operations, and a whole host of related fire support operations,” said Joshua Resnick, CEO and Cofounder of PFT, about the opportunity to work closely with Grayback.
Experts have been emphasizing the need for the increased development and smooth adoption of innovative operational-ready technology in the field. Grayback will be provided early access and the opportunity to guide development of the fire tech so that it aligns with the organization's specific requirements and operations. Parallel Flight will utilize Grayback’s experience and expertise to execute the delivery of a critical missing tool in the wildland firefighting industry, an autonomous heavy lift, UAS workhorse. In addition, PFT will benefit from Grayback’s perspective on operational demands, in turn, sparking the need for new and complimentary applications of technology. The result is a virtuous cycle for innovation and accelerated deployment.
Sean Hendrix, Head of UAS Programs and Base Manager at Grayback, says “We are very interested in this partnership, as it develops rapidly advancing critical tools in the Wildland Fire Environment, with the potential to enhance the effectiveness and safety of our firefighters and efficiency of our operations.”
The Parallel Flight and Grayback teams are actively exploring expanded applications of PFT’s heavy-lift UAS. This partnership is poised to continually develop innovative technology and provide tremendous benefit to personnel and teams deployed on the front lines of wildfires.
Parallel Flight Technologies has developed patented parallel hybrid drone technology that enables its aircraft to fly exponentially longer with a heavy payload, than existing electric systems. The company’s transformative UAS technology can be applied across multiple logistics verticals, including real-time and complex healthcare logistics, tactical support for firefighters and first responders, and industrial logistics. By serving as an original equipment manufacturer and service provider, Parallel Flight Technologies is well-positioned to revolutionize drones as a service (DAAS) on a global scale.
Sarah Abdi
email us here
Parallel Flight Technologies
+1 714-875-2202
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other