Amulet Hotkey Launches Agile Work Environment to Accelerate the Next Generation of Secure Remote Access for Traders

Secure remote access for traders

Amulet Hotkey 2022

LONDON, UK, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amulet Hotkey, the trusted choice for power, agility and security for mission critical and data intensive workloads, today announced it has launched its Agile Work Environment for trading businesses. This set of solutions leverages advanced technologies to enable financial traders to accelerate the virtualization and digital transformation of the trading floor, better manage increasing workloads and complexity, and support distributed working and workplace flexibility in the post-pandemic era.

Tony Hilliard, Chief Commercial Officer at Amulet Hotkey, said: “Trading businesses’ enthusiasm for re-imagining the traditional approach to trader workstation architecture continues to grow. The traditional design requirements of high-performance, low-latency, reliability and flexibility remain critical, but agility is also essential. Despite widespread adoption of distributed, flexible and remote working, many investment banks and trading businesses have not successfully virtualized the trading floor, leaving significant competitive advantage on the table. We are delighted to launch our specialist Agile Work Environment which is a powerful workstation solution that gives trading floor professionals freedom to work from anywhere.”

Andrew Jackson, Global Account Director at Amulet Hotkey, said: “Successfully virtualizing the trading floor enables key users to work from any location without compromise which provides a significant competitive advantage. Our optimal agile working solution is built upon 30 years of trade floor experience and leverages our phenomenal partnership with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA.”

Built on class-leading Dell EMC PowerEdge infrastructure, the CoreStation solution provides the ideal platform for high-performance virtual workstations. A choice of Intel Xeon Scalable or AMD EPYC processors ensures the best possible compute performance, while NVIDIA graphics accelerators provide powerful, dedicated and virtual GPUs. The solution includes high performance Ultra Thin Clients offering a uniform, optimized, secure and manageable end point inside and outside the office, while retaining maximum performance.

Utilizing advanced technologies, the end-to-end solution provides the advantages of a virtualized and centralized workstation created specifically to advance power, agility, and security without compromising on performance
About Amulet Hotkey
Amulet Hotkey has over 30 years’ experience in the design, manufacture, and integration of high-performance computing solutions for global enterprise, defense, and government markets. Solutions deliver advanced cyber-security enabling remote, physical and virtual workstations that integrate GPU accelerated servers, secure hosting cards, zero and thin client desktops and KVM switches. The company provides market leading performance to its core customer base of Global 2000 clients for applications including big data, graphics-intensive computing, accelerated virtual desktops and machine learning.

