GRCIndex partners with Bitdefender GravityZone for Small and Medium Size businesses
GravityZone delivers multiple layers of security for endpoints and for Microsoft Exchange mail servers
GRCIndex infuses the Human Element into Enterprise Risk and Cybersecurity”LINCOLN, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRCIndex and Bitdefender GravityZone have agreed to partner to offer small to medium size businesses Managed Service Provider Endpoint security services via the cloud.
— James Bone
GravityZone is a business security solution built from ground-up for virtualization and cloud to deliver security services to physical endpoints, virtual machines in public cloud and Exchange mail servers.
GravityZone is one product with a unified management console available in the cloud, hosted by Bitdefender, or as one virtual appliance to be installed on company's premises, and it provides a single point for deploying, enforcing, and managing security policies for any number of endpoints and of any type, in any location.
GravityZone delivers multiple layers of security for endpoints and for Microsoft Exchange mail servers: antimalware with behavioral monitoring, zero day threat protection, application blacklisting and sandboxing, firewall, device control, content control, anti-phishing and antispam.
According to James Bone, executive director of GRCIndex, "One of the reasons that I have chosen to become a reseller and MSP with Bitdefender GravityZone is because it aligns with my values in cybersecurity and human risk management. Cybersecurity is a human risk not a technology risk, per se. Of course, technology vulnerabilities are exploited by cyber criminals but the risk is caused by humans. It is time others learn the root cause of cyber and enterprise risk."
The GRCIndex, is a 501c3 risk research nonprofit dedicated to solving the "cyber paradox", a conundrum where cyber risk increases exponentially faster as billions spent on cyber technology fail to keep pace.
https://grc-index.org
Media Contact
James Bone
jbone@grc-index.org
774-991-9142
james bone
GRCIndex
+1 7749919142
email us here