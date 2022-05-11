Scutari & Stack To Hold Public Hearing on Recreational Cannabis Sales

TRENTON – Senate President Nick Scutari and Senator Brian Stack announced the public hearing on the implementation of New Jersey’s recreational cannabis market for Thursday, May 12th at 11:00 a.m. in Committee Room Four of the State House Annex in Trenton.

“This is an informational hearing on the implementation of the adult-use recreational cannabis market in New Jersey,” said Senator Scutari, the architect of both the medical and recreational cannabis laws. “We are creating a new industry that will generate billions of dollars in economic activity, create thousands of jobs, and provide significant support for the communities impacted by the failed war on drugs. Now that the adult-use market is up and running, we want to determine what is working, what is planned, and what obstacles need to be rectified.”

The hearing will include an accounting by officials from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, the input of recreational and medical marijuana businesses, and the participation of a number of advocacy organizations and individuals.

The hearing will be conducted by the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Senator Stack, the committee that worked on the enabling legislation when Senator Scutari was its chairman. Senate President Scutari will rejoin the committee for the hearing.

“I expect this hearing to be productive,” said Senator Stack. “I want to see a cannabis market in New Jersey that operates safely, fairly and effectively.”

The in-person session will be available online via the OLS homepage: https://www.njleg.state.nj.us/