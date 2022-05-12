FANTASTIC FILMS INTERNATIONAL IN TALKS TO CREATE CARIBBEAN FILM STUDIO

Fantastic Films International expands film studio creation talks with Tobago to include a film academy, a pirate-themed movie and a tourism ad campaign.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fantastic Films International (FFI), headed by Fred deWysocki and Roxane Barbat along with our Caribbean partner, M3 Ltd are in talks with members of the Tobago government to help develop the film industry for Tobago. Discussions include creating a film studio, a film academy, a pirate-themed feature movie and a tourism ad campaign for the island.

Kezel Jackson, head of M3 Ltd (M3), who is also a Trinidadian actor, producer, educator and author said, “We are more than our sandy shores, pristine beaches and the stunning scenery that provides the backdrop. We are more than a must visit destination, we are a filming location. With Fantastic Films’ help, we want to build a Hollywood style studio and Academy, to develop local talent, increase skill sets and create a local, sustainable film industry which offers employment to a wide range of individuals and creates a Neo market for tourism.”

Watson Solomon Duke, Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots and Deputy Chief Secretary of Tobago House of Assembly and other government leaders are supporting this effort.

Fred deWysocki, partner of Fantastic Films International (FFI) said, “FFI along with our European production partner, bring over four decades of combined entertainment industry expertise to aid in the development of an entertainment industry for Tobago which will help elevate the exposure of this beautiful island on the global stage.”

ABOUT M3: M3 is a full-service, independent production company which focuses on creating digital media of the highest quality. M3 seeks to create unforgettable memories that remind others of our common humanity to inspire, motivate, expose and challenge.

ABOUT FFI: Celebrating over 20 years in business, Fantastic Films International is a full-service media company that creates, develops, executive produces and distributes quality, independent films worldwide. Our EU production and post partner has multiple studios and the latest gear for full production, animation, VFX, post and gaming plus they offer 100% matching service funds for financing.

For additional info, contact Fred deWysocki of Fantastic Films International at fred@ffimail.com (phone: +1-323-661-7188) or visit: www.fantasticfilmsinternational.com.