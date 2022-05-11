Dr. William Bernstein Launches Personalized Dream Interpretation

Dr. William M. Bernstein, Santa Fe, NM

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. William M. Bernstein, Ph.D., has announced personalized dream interpretation available on his website. Through a personalized video, Dr. Bernstein will analyze your dreams and provide you with a detailed analysis assessing the symbolism you experience in your subconscious state.

Dream interpretation was first introduced in the mid-19th century and has remained a popular subject as people search for meanings in their subconscious minds. Dreams are often used in therapy, especially in psychoanalysis. The primary purpose of dream analysis is to help people address problems they are currently facing. It can also be used to address mental health issues in the conscious mind.

Dr. William M. Bernstein is trained in biology, neuropsychology, psychopharmacology, psychoanalysis, social, organizational, and medical psychology. He is continuing to share his knowledge and expand his research in cognitive and motivational social psychology. Through a series of videos recently published on TikTok and YouTube, Dr. Bernstein has analyzed a number of symbolic dreams requested by his audience and helped people find the meaning behind their dreams.

Dr. William M. Bernstein started his basic research in cognitive and motivational social psychology at the University of Texas and Dartmouth College. The applied work included organization consulting and practice as a medical psychologist and psychoanalyst. He studied these at Columbia University, The Center for Psychoanalytic Studies at the Harvard Medical School, and New Mexico State University.

Dr. William M. Bernstein has over 20 publications since 1979 under W.M. Bernstein. His most recent addition to his anthology, The Body-Mind Reader Feedback Application, was published in 2020. His publications are available in both digital and print and are featured on the Apple app store, Amazon books, and his personal website.

