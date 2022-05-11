S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control RFR Committee to Meet May 12, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 11, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C.—The Request for Final Review (RFR) Committee of the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet at Thursday, May 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Room #3420, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, South Carolina. The agenda is available here.

The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.

###