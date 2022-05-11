Tricon Infotech Joins N50 Project to Expand Global Digital Access
Software Company Joins Leading Tech Firms Helping to Close the Digital DivideHOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tricon Infotech, a leading global software development company, is partnering with industry leaders for the N50 Project, which aims to expand digital adoption and opportunities to underserved communities worldwide. The company joins technology leaders in its support and will contribute its engineering expertise, particularly in building educational technology platforms.
“We’re proud to partner with N50 to use our combined knowledge to make a global social impact,” said Rajeeva K. Parasar, CEO of Tricon Infotech. “It’s important that we expand adoption to the same digital economy that so many of us have benefitted from for decades.”
The N50 Project, an initiative by Geeks Without Frontiers, recently launched with a coalition of nonprofit, government, private, and community partners to help close the global digital divide. The group identifies and leads development projects that focus on the 50% of the world’s population that still lacks access to Internet resources – currently 3.9 billion people.
Tricon Infotech’s initial focus will be on creating literacy and learning platforms and services, building on its long history of creating products for clients like McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Taylor & Francis, and CK-12. Over time, its engineers will develop additional solutions for a range of educational, agricultural, and health care initiatives.
“All our programs are dependent on having the right resources in order to succeed,” said David Hartshorn, CEO of Geeks Without Frontiers and N50 Project lead. “Given Tricon Infotech’s extensive experience, it’s a natural fit.”
The N50 Project has launched programs in Zambia and the United States and is preparing additional programs in Brazil, India, Kenya, Mexico, and Rwanda. The group recently made headlines for its work in Eastern Europe, where it deployed its first Portable Connectivity Center in Bucharest, Romania, to offer Internet access, device charging and education content to refugees fleeing from the war in Ukraine.
Those interested in learning about the N50 Project or submitting projects to advance digital participation and development should visit the organization’s website, n50project.org.
About Tricon Infotech:
Tricon Infotech is a leading software product development and strategy partner to market-leading brands worldwide delivering complete digital transformations. Its clients include global leaders in the publishing, educational technology, finance, and legal sectors. Founded in 1997, Tricon Infotech is headquartered in Bangalore, India and serves the world’s top brands.
About N50 Project:
N50 is the Geeks Without Frontiers led initiative that is focused on the next 50% of the planet that does not fully digitally participate. The N50 partners’ primary focus is to launch projects for marginalized communities using best-practice playbooks for long-term delivery of sustainable solutions. N50 is an open, inclusive ecosystem that is fueling transformation in some of the world’s most challenging environments. Our live ‘Digital Participation’ projects in the field are designed to enable communities to access the education, health, social and financial benefits that flow from affordable and sustainable digital inclusion. For more information, please visit www.n50project.org or on Twitter @n50project.
About Geeks Without Frontiers:
Geeks Without Frontiers is an award-winning platform for global impact. A technology neutral nonprofit, Geeks’ mission is to bring the benefits of broadband connectivity – health, education, poverty reduction, gender equality, and the other United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) – to the estimated 3.9 billion people who remain unconnected. For more information, please visit www.geekswf.org or on Twitter @GeeksWF.
