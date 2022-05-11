Tonieboxes Now Available for Children at Delaware Libraries

For Immediate Release | May 11, 2022

(Milford, DE) – Delaware Libraries invite local families to the Milford Public Library, 11 SE Front St, Milford, DE 19963, on Wednesday, May 11 at 11:00am to celebrate the arrival of a new interactive, literacy tool for children. The Toniebox, a reading device for preschoolers and elementary school children, will be available at each public library throughout the state for use on location or to check out and bring home.

The Toniebox is a soft, screen-free speaker for children. Using magnetic figures called Tonies, toddlers and young children can navigate storytelling and music independently, opening up their world to a library of education and entertainment. It is a kid-safe media platform filled with content from premium partners including National Geographic, Penguin Random House and Levar Burton. In addition, original tonies® content offers hours of storytelling, songs, mindfulness activities and more. Through its Tonies for Teachers initiative, tonies is partnering with schools, museums, and libraries to help bring on-demand, screen-free education to children across the United States.

Through a partnership with State Representative Bryan Shupe of Milford, the international company known as Tonies®, has donated 3 boxes to each public library for piloting and testing this device with their youngest patrons.

“The Toniebox is a great way to spark imaginations and engage children by expanding their vocabulary and creativity,” said State Representative Bryan Shupe. “This is a great stepping stone into reading that helps kids develop a love for adventure and exploration through storytelling.”

This partnership continues Delaware’s commitment to young readers, following the statewide expansion of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in 2020 championed by First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney.

“Early language experiences are essential to healthy brain development and school readiness, and offering a variety of research-informed options to engage children and caregivers is just as essential,” said First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney. “Our 21st Century Delaware Libraries combine the best of the proven with the most promising innovations, and the Toniebox pilot is another example of that leadership.”

Having fun, engaging with a diversity of ways to learn, and parent involvement are critical to engaging young readers. The Toniebox experience will be available at all 33 public libraries across Delaware.

“We are thrilled to partner with the state of Delaware,” said Drew Vernon, Marketing Director for Tonies® and creator of Tonies for Teachers. “The first step towards literacy is listening to reading, and the Toniebox gives on-demand access for young children to listen and learn from a wide variety of stories.”

“Delaware Libraries are grateful to State Representative Shupe for his support. This Toniebox pilot provides additional content and innovation to support early literacy and inspire imagination!,” said Dr. Annie Norman, State Librarian.

The Tonieboxes have been added to the Library of Things collection of fun and useful gadgets, tools, games, and equipment that can be checked out with a Delaware Library Card! Find them under the misc category. Delawareans are encouraged to visit a local Delaware public library today and check out Tonieboxes and more!

About Tonies:

Tonies® is the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children. Launched in 2016 in Germany, co-founders Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl created Tonies with one thing in mind: their children. This revolutionary system allows kids to experience storytelling in a digital age, in a way that stimulates their imagination without screens. The Toniebox was created for kids and parents who want to feel good about their entertainment at home and to bring back imagination in its purest form. Today, Tonies is the fastest growing toy company in Europe and a rising star in the United States. Among its many achievements, Tonies was named among Fast Company’s prestigious World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021, top ranked in Education. For more information, visit tonies.com.

About Delaware Division of Libraries/Delaware Libraries:

The Delaware Division of Libraries, a state agency dedicated to unleashing the potential in all Delawareans in partnership with Delaware Libraries and the Institute of Museum and Library Services, offers free access to the online catalog; Wi-Fi; computers/internet; eBooks; programs/workshops; community partnerships; and more.