Vermont Agency of Education Partners with Agency of Natural Resources to Issue Summer Recess Park Passes for Educators

May 10, 2022

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Agency of Education announced today that it will provide to 10,900 Vermont State Park passes to Vermont educators through its new Summer Recess Park Pass program. This program is part of a larger Agency of Education Educator Wellness Initiative, which supports comprehensive staff wellness programs for Vermont schools recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we conclude another school year marked by historic effort on the part of educators, we want to encourage and support them, to the extent possible, to take this summer as a time to put their own rest and wellbeing front and center,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “Hopefully these passes will help them get outside with their families and loved ones to reconnect with some of the things we all love about living in Vermont.”

“Those of us here at Vermont State Parks are incredibly excited to become part of the Vermont Educator Wellness Initiative,” said Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Michael Snyder. “We hope every teacher and support staff will join the more than 1 million visitors who annually come to explore and discover firsthand what makes Vermont State Parks so special.”

The passes are available on a first come, first served basis to those who, as of June 1, 2022, are employees of a Vermont supervisory union/school district (SU/SD) or independent school serving grades Kindergarten through 12. Details on the passes are available from the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. Educators wishing to participate in the program should fill out the Summer Recess Park Pass webform. Park passes will be distributed to educators via the central office of their supervisory union/school district or independent school.