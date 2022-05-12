Large Format Printers Market Players Reinforce Their Positions By Providing High-Performance Printing Solutions

Large Format Printers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New technology launches in the large format printer market are considered the key trend that is followed by many large format printer companies in the market. According to the large format printers market overview, companies need to launch new products to stand out in the competitive market. These provide a high-performance signage printing solution with immediate lamination and low-cost inks. It is designed mainly to offer versatility in applications, high speed, quality printing, and others. These are a few advancements in the mobile computer market. Roland DG Corporation introduced the TrueVIS VG2-640 and VG2-540 large format inkjet printers to the market. This has the following features: new colour modes for more elaborate colour reproduction and increased print accuracy.

The global large format printing market size is expected to grow from $9.08 billion in 2021 to $9.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.79%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global large formats printing market share is expected to reach $10.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.13%.

Rising demand for textiles, advertising, and packaging industries is significantly contributing to large format printers market growth. Large format printers help companies to increase their brands and help in promoting or launching their new products, which in turn helps in reaching many customers. There has been a rapid growth in the use of large format printers in the textile industry, as printing on different forms of textiles is now a completely automated belt-fed transport system. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), by 2029, the Indian textile market is expected to be worth more than $209 billion. India’s home textile exports grew at a healthy rate of 9% in the year 2021. According to the large format printers market analysis, the rising demand for textiles, advertising, and packaging industries is driving the growth of the market in the coming years.

Major players covered in the global large format printers industry are Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Canon Inc., Durst Phototechnik, Epson, Xerox Corporation, Hewlett-Packard (HP), Konica Minolta, Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., Mutoh Holdings Co., The Ricoh Company Ltd., Roland DG Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Lexmark International, Shenyang Sky Air-Ship Digital Printing Equipment, and swissQprint AG.

TBRC’s global large format printing market report is segmented by technology into ink-based technology, toner-based (laser) technology, by ink type into aqueous, solvent, UV-Curable, latex, dye-sublimation, by application into apparel and textile, advertising, décor, cad and technical printing, others, by offering into printers, RIP software, after-sales services.



Large Format Printers Global Market Report 2022 – By Technology (Ink-Based Technology, Toner-Based (Laser) Technology), By Ink Type (Aqueous, Solvent, UV-Curable, Latex, Dye-Sublimation), By Application (Apparel and Textile, Advertising, Décor, CAD and Technical Printing, Others), By Offerings (Printers, RIP Software, After-Sales Services) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

