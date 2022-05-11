Consumer Preference For Convenience Creates Prepared Flour Mixes Market Opportunities

Prepared Flour Mixes Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Prepared Flour Mixes Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food and processed products is expected to propel the prepared flour mixes market growth. Ready-to-eat products are used to prepare food easily and some of the products such as cereal, and baby foods use prepared flour mixes. People have been choosing ready-to-eat meals as they are convenient and companies are also expanding their opportunities in this market. For instance, according to the survey conducted in February 2021, in Malaysia by Food Research, a US-based Open Access journal, 52% of the respondents consumed RTE food two to four times a week, and around 44% of them consumed RTE food during lunch. According to the prepared flour mixes market overview, increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products is driving the growth of the market.

North America was the largest region in the prepared flour mixes market in 2021. Asia-Pacific was the second largest market in the global prepared flour market. The regions covered in the global prepared flour mixes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global prepared flour mixes market size is expected to grow from $22.85 billion in 2021 to $24.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The global prepared flour mix market share is expected to grow to $32.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The development of new products are a key trend gaining popularity in the prepared flour mixes market. Companies in the prepared flour mixes market are focusing on the manufacturing of healthy prepared flour mixes with more flavors. For instance, in November 2020, Bob’s Red Mill, a prepared flour mixes company based in the United States had expanded their portfolio to four Grain-Free Baking Mixes. These mixes are made with some organic ingredients such as coconut flour, cassava flour, and almond flour that are gluten-free and are easy to use. Using the prepared flour mixes they make the products such as chocolate cake, brownies, blueberry muffins, and flatbread.

Major players covered in the global prepared flour mixes industry are Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Puratos, Allied Mills, Nisshin Seifun Group, Puratos, Yihai Kerry, Nitto-Fuji International, Interflour, CJ Foods Milling Vietnam, Vinh Thuan, Prima Flour, Kerry, General Mills, AB Mauri, Orangerie, Chelsea Milling Company, Continental Mills, Conagra Brands, IREKS, Smucker, Nippon Flour Mills, McCormick, and Interflour.

TBRC’s global prepared flour mixes market research report is segmented by type into batter mixes, bread mixes, pastry mixes, others, by application into household, bakery shop, food processing, others.



Prepared Flour Mixes Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Batter Mixes, Bread Mixes, Pastry Mixes, Other Types), By Application (Household, Bakery Shop, Food Processing, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

