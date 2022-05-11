Get rid of batteries or capacitors: MEMPHIS Electronic dramatically simplifies embedded designs with Netsol-MRAMs
With the new Netsol-MRAMs industrial manufacturers save valuable board space, and what’s more, they reduce the number of passive components and their dependence on the current long delivery times.”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEMPHIS Electronic, a leading specialized distributor of memory ICs, DRAM modules and flash solutions, showcases brand new STT-MRAMs (Spin Transfer Torque) from Netsol at embedded world 2022. These components are ideally suited for code storage, working memory, data logging, and backup memory in industrial designs. From June 21. To 23, visitors to booth 340 in hall 1 can get more insights into how the memory IC can simplify current and future designs.
“Many embedded designs today need batteries or capacitors to prevent memory loss in the event of power failure,” explains Marco Mezger, Managing Director and Global Head of MEMPHIS Electronic. “With the new Netsol-MRAMs industrial manufacturers save valuable board space, but what’s more, they reduce the number of passive components and their dependence on the current long delivery times.”
The evolution of the MRAM technology from Netsol integrates an additional Magnetic Tunnel Junction layer on top of the CMOS fab process. The data that is stored in this layer is non-volatile. This way, the new memory IC combines low latency with high-speed read and write operation as well as virtually unlimited rewriting capability.
With the help of Samsung Foundry, Netsol has introduced STT-MRAMs in a 28nm manufacturing process with an unmatched high yield. This brings down costs and ebbs the way for broad usage in virtually all industrial and embedded applications that today use batteries or capacitors to prevent data loss or have a consistent and high data logging rate. Applications include smart meters, tire pressure monitoring systems, drone flight data capturing, or ultra-sound and MRI scanners.
First samples in capacities of 1Mb to 16Mb, in serial and parallel interface FBGA, TSOP2, and WSON packages are available in from October 2022 at MEMPHIS Electronic.
