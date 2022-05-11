World's Leading Villa Rental Company Launches Unique Concierge App

Exceptional Villa Maldives Beach Enclave Turks and Caicos Luxury Villa Rentals Jumby Bay

NEW YORK, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceptional Villas, the world’s leading luxury villa rental company and number one vacation rental operator globally on Trust Pilot, has launched a brand-new concierge App for their clients.

The launch of the App coincides with the company's 30th birthday this year. The official birthday for the company was the 1st of January 2022. However, they plan on having celebrations and promotions throughout the year. The App is just one of them.

The concierge app transforms the company's guest experience and brings the standard of service provided by Exceptional Villas to a whole new level. The App has the capability of 25 different features which transform the guest experience from the moment of booking to when they reach the holiday destination. Some of the features of the app include:

• Destination information with guides on where to eat, the most beautiful things to do, unique experiences, transportation information, local points of interest, and general need-to-know expertise on the country.

• An integrated messaging service that allows guests to communicate with the Exceptional Villas Team 24/7 at the touch of a button.

• Comprehensive arrival information with details on the meet and greet service, car rental pick up, ground transportation, directions to the villa, vacation inclusions, local contact details, and much more.

• Flight information and live updates on departure times, airport gates, and check-in times.

• Day by day summary of each day of the guest's vacation.

• A fun posts section allows guests to share and upload photos and notes of their vacation with all their party members using the App. This feature provides a lovely record of guests' vacations for years to come.

• Maps section with directions from the villa to all the main points of interest, including restaurants, beaches, airports, bars, and grocery shops.

• Live weather at the destination which includes a 6-day forecast and an hour-by-hour forecast allowing guests to plan the best times to enjoy their vacation activities.

• Inspiration section where guests can get ideas and dream about future vacations based on their likes and dislikes.

• Links to the Exceptional Villas website, contact sections, and social media platforms.



The App provides guests with information on local hidden gems to ensure they get the most out of their vacation. It removes the need for printed itineraries or pdfs. Everything guests need will be at their fingertips to get the most out of their stay.

The App has access to all the property information and online concierge services. It creates a level of excitement for guests as they look at beautiful imagery and can countdown to when they arrive in paradise.

Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villa said, "We are delighted to be the market leaders with our concierge app and thrilled with our guest's responses to date" We believe this App helps elevate our service level beyond anything available in the vacation rental market.



ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a European-based vacation Rental Company with clients and destinations worldwide. They have been in the travel business for over 30 years and offer a unique bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each client and providing complete and complimentary concierge service. This service consists of all aspects of the client's vacation, such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports, and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not require a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every villa, and their team of professionals has a wealth of information regarding the villas and their destinations. Exceptional Villas takes real pride in the customized service they offer. The company also operates a designated villa brand for Barbados called Villas Barbados and an Irish brand called Dream Ireland.

For more information, visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call Toll-free from the US and Canada at 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 0209 Worldwide + 353 1 513 4197