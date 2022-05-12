The 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia to be held on May 26-27
Nikkei’s 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia, titled “Redefining Asia’s role in a divided world,” will bring together various Asian leaders.TOKYO, JAPAN, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei Inc., Japan’s largest business media group and the publisher of The Nikkei and Nikkei Asia, announced that the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia will be held on Thursday, May 26, and Friday, May 27, 2022. Last year, the event was only available through online streaming. Now, however, for the first time in three years, both streaming and on-site attendance will be possible, as the event will be held in a hybrid format.
This year’s conference, titled “Redefining Asia’s role in a divided world,” brings together various Asian leaders, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha of Thailand, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob of Malaysia, President Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos, Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, Deputy Prime Pham Binh Minh of Vietnam, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India and former Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad of Malaysia.
Two years have passed since the outbreak of the COVID-19. The time has come for Asia to play a major role in moving beyond stability and sustainable development of the region. Asian unity is essential to resolve complex global issues, such as the struggle for hegemony between the U.S. and China, decarbonization, disruptions in supply chains for items like semiconductors and the disparity between rich and poor.
Asia is a region with diverse values, but collectively it has the power to become a global nexus if greater unity is forged. At the event, the leaders will be asked about the new roles and responsibilities they will be able to take on amid a crisis of division.
In addition to speeches by the political leaders, invitees to the event will include experts from numerous fields who will take part in an array of panel discussions. Topics will include “Russian Aggression Deepens Divisions in Asia – How will the U.S.-China conflict change?,” “Economic Security – Companies on the move," “Change the World from Asia – A future created by entrepreneurs" and "Developing Asian Business through Cultural Exchange.”
About the International Conference on the Future of Asia
The Future of Asia is an international gathering where political, economic and academic leaders from the Asia-Pacific region offer their opinions frankly and freely on regional issues and the role of Asia in the world. Held by Nikkei every year since 1995 (although it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020), it is considered one of the most important global conferences in Asia.
About Nikkei
Nikkei Inc. is a world-renowned media brand for Asian news, respected for quality journalism and for being a trusted provider of business news and information. Founded as a market news provider in Japan in 1876, Nikkei has grown into one of the world’s largest media corporations, with 36 foreign editorial bureaus and approximately 1,500 journalists worldwide. Nikkei acquired the UK-based Financial Times in 2015. Our combined digital and print circulation totals over 3 million, and we are continually deploying new technologies to increase our readership.
