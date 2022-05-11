BitCoinRodney and Official Celebrity Boxing Reveal Black Chyna Will Fight Raising Money for Pasadena Humane Society

Blac Chyna Official Celebrity Boxing

Press Conference to Announce her Opponent May 14th

Blac Chyna has followed us for a while as a fan and even commentated for us before, this time we are excited she wants to fight to raise money for Pasadena Humane Society.” — Damon Feldman

MIAMI, FL, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BitCoinRodney and Official Celebrity Boxing Announce Black Chyna Will Fight to Raise Money for Animal Charities, Donating all of her Proceeds To Pasadena Humane Society

Press Conference to Announce her Opponent May 14th

Other Celebrity Fighters: Chris Rock’s Brother- Comedian, Kenny Rock will Fight Josh Colon, Benzino, Former UFC Champ, Rashad Evans to Referee, Omarosa as Celebrity Commentator and Flava Flav to Announce in “South Florida Rumble” with the Main Event Between Kimbo Slice Jr. For His Miami Homecoming Fighting HeadKrack June 11th at Charles Dodge Center, Pembroke Pines

BITCOINRODNEY presents Official Celebrity Boxing’s newest fight coming June 11th at Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines Florida and announce the press conference leading up to the main event and celebrity match-up will be held May 14 at Booby Trap Doral where Blac Chyna’s opponent will be announced.

Who: See Blac Chyna and her opponent get announced along with the other fighters on the schedule.

Where: Booby Trap Doral, 5325 NW 77th Ave, Doral, FL 33166

When: May 14 th at 6pm

Presented by @therealrodneyburton, @celebrityboxing1

Others in attendance for the press conference include:

Undercard

• Johnny Nova VS. Joe Rubbo

• Pharaoh Johnson VS. Jim DcDowell

• Deejay Swartz VS. John Midgette

• Rocky Luciano VS. Kevin Rostamian

• Jayquan Feliciano VS. Hazel Roche

Headliners

• Headkrack VS. Kimbo Slice Jr.

• Cisco Rosado VS. Ojani Noa

• Benzino

-Blac Chyna VS. TBA AT THE PRESS CONFERENCE

Celebrity boxing receives mixed reactions, with some criticizing the concept while others find it a guilty pleasure. Nobody can deny that the celebs love to get in the ring and participate in the hype, and fans tune it to watch the drama happen. There is traditional trash talking, weigh ins and press conference where fans can decide who they will cheer on.

Join us at the press conference to see the exciting match ups and the opponent for Blac Chyna will be announced.

Creator Damon Feldman offers his view, “People laughed at it years ago but now we have tons of celebrities lining up to participate because it is good natured entertaining fun and what our critics don’t understand, is that a lot of opportunity can stem from this for the talent. Those few minutes in the ring may give celebrities the confidence to move forward in other parts of their life, gain a new gig or an endorsement which may change their life, we are the Dancing with the Stars of sports.” Feldman said.

As for adding Blac Chyna to the fight, Damon adds, “Chyna has followed us for a while as a fan and even commentated for us before, this time we are excited she wants to fight to raise money for Pasadena Humane Society.”

Damon Feldman and his business partner Rodney Burton believe in the redemptive nature of the promotion because fighting was what they sought during their low points in life. "From the origin of the circus or the sideshow, people can’t turn away from this boxing spectacle and the participating celebs love it."

Growing on pay per view and showcasing to sold out crowds is another indicator that Official Celebrity Boxing is just beginning to touch its potential. With 22 fights under their belts, and more celebrity fighters about to be announced, tune in on June 11th.

Recently Feldman hosted a fight with AL B Sure and Hazel Roche, and last June, Feldman orchestrated a match between former NBA star Lamar Odom and 90’s pop-star Aaron Carter. In past years, he setup matches featuring Coolio, Rodney King, Jose Canseco, “Octomon,” and many others. Tickets on sale at www.officialcelebrityboxing.com as well as live on PPV

Blac Chyna