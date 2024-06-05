Internet Sensation King Moore’s ‘ABC’ Video Hits 2 Million Views on YouTube; Currently Hosting UniverSoul Circus

King Moore ABC King Moore/Tamron Hall

From Touring to Television: King Moore Exemplifies Passion with Purpose, Inspiring Kids to Reach for Their Dreams While Preparing to Tour with That Girl Lay Lay

King Moore is special. He represents what the future of music can look like. Today’s kids make up 50% of the population, but also 100% of the future. Let’s invest in the future, one kid at a time.”” — Manager Tony Mercedes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KING MOORE, the 8-year-old internet sensation, has released his latest dynamic single, “ABC,” with the video debuting on April 30th. In just four weeks, it has already amassed over 2 million views. The track is a contemporary hip-hop take on the Michael Jackson classic song I Want You Back, reflecting young King’s admiration for the legendary artist while adding his own hip-hop flavor.

A quadruple threat who sings, acts, models, and dances, King Moore exudes infectious charisma and determination, aiming to inspire others by being a role model. Recently named Junior Ringmaster for UniverSoul Circus, King Moore is also preparing for the Growing Pains tour with Nickelodeon star That Girl Lay Lay. At a recent UniverSoul Circus performance, King invited Heiress Harris, daughter of rapper T.I. and Tiny, to join him onstage, showcasing their fun-loving chemistry performing Made For Me by Muni Long and positioning them as a new youthful dynamic duo. This kid has ALL the tools! Rap, sing, dance, act, personality, and swag! I would call him a young Drake but being a young King Moore is just as promising! I look forward to sharing the ring with him in several of our upcoming cities and watching his career touch the sky!” says UniverSoul Circus ringmaster Donald “N.O.” Long.

In addition to making music, releasing videos, and touring, King voices the character Cody on the popular television show CoComelon.

When asked what advice he would offer other kids trying to break into entertainment, King said, “Firstly, practice, practice, practice! Next, be a good listener, and finally, never give up!”

King’s parents oversee and facilitate his endeavors and have made his dream of stardom their mission to see realized. King’s musical influences include Michael Jackson, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, and Chris Brown. As for film influences, he cites Zendaya, Tom Holland, Ice Cube, and The Rock.

When asked how he stays grounded, King often cites a quote from The Rock: “It’s nice to be important but more important to be nice.”

King has dreamt of becoming a star since the age of three, and it is now coming to fruition with the help of his parents and his manager, two-time Grammy-winning music publisher Tony Mercedes, known for hits like Ed Sheeran’s "Shape of You" and TLC’s "No Scrubs." Mercedes has worked with a lot of top-tier talent but believes that King Moore is special. "King represents what the future of music can look like. Today’s kids make up 50% of the population, but also 100% of the future. Let’s invest in the future, one kid at a time.”

In addition to his musical ventures, starring on Broadway, and creating his educational toy brand, King also dreams of shooting his own television show which is now being developed by Carl Anthony Payne Entertainment at present.

King Moore’s new single “ABC” is out now on all platforms .

Check out King Moore performing on Tamron Hall

**About King Moore**

King Moore has captured media attention with recent appearances on Tamron Hall and performances on the Dream Fest tour with That Girl Lay Lay and Friends. Not only a talented musician, King is also a versatile actor, seamlessly transitioning from comedic roles to dramatic performances. He made his feature film debut in the independent dark comedy "Cora Bora," will be released in theaters June 2024, where he played the character Langdon. In the studio, King thrives on the creative energy of making music, and on tour, he feeds off the fans' enthusiasm. He writes, produces, and records his own music in collaboration with King Moore World. However, his true magic comes alive on stage, where those who witness his performances can attest to the mesmerizing experience. King’s debut single, "Big Dreams," released on his seventh birthday, garnered over 1 million streams, setting the stage for a promising career. The release of "Big Dreams Remix," a collaboration with Nickelodeon superstar Young Dylan, further showcased King’s ability to blend inspiration, motivation, and catchy lyrics that reflect determination and the pursuit of dreams. As he continues to push artistic boundaries, King’s diverse pursuits underscore his dedication to leaving a lasting imprint through both his music and storytelling.

**About UniverSoul**

UniverSoul is a highly interactive combination of circus arts, theater, and music that spans genres including Pop, Classic R&B, Latin, Hip Hop, Jazz, and Gospel. It embraces and celebrates the unique and familiar aspects of pop culture globally by bringing them center stage with a cast of international performers. UniverSoul is rated as one of the top live family acts in America along with Cirque du Soleil. UniverSoul’s fresh approach to family-friendly live entertainment has garnered it a coveted spot as one of Ticketmaster’s top ten most requested family events.

UniverSoul was created 30 years ago as the brainchild of Atlanta concert and theater producer Cedric Walker. The UniverSoul Circus is a product of the storied legacy of Atlanta, Georgia, a multicultural entertainment hub for world-renowned artists, stage, film, music producers, and events.

For interview inquiries please contact: The Umbrella Management Group via email at tonymercedes3000@gmail.com

