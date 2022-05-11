AUSTRALIAN PHARMA CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MAJOR PLACES TRUST IN BATCHMASTER’S MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES
EINPresswire.com/ -- Establishing its foothold in the Oceania region, BatchMaster Software Pvt. Ltd. has added another key account of an Australian pharmaceutical contract manufacturing firm- a commercial contract development and manufacturing company. The said firm is an industry leader in cell therapy, gene therapy, regenerative medicine, and cellular immunotherapy products, and has been developing and manufacturing cutting-edge treatments for cancer and rare diseases for its global clientele for over a decade and a half.
The range of services offered by the company include contract manufacturing, clinical trial product manufacturing, storage, and distribution, and commercial product supply to global markets,among others. It operates in a highly complex industry, with an equally complex regulatory environment surrounding it. To ease these complexities, the company was looking for a software with superior process manufacturing capabilities; one, that could support its GMP-manufacturing needs as well.
After thoroughly evaluating all the possible options, the company decided to bring BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One on board to meet its increasingly complex manufacturing as well as regulatory needs. Apart from its robust functionalities, the other crucial reason why the company opted for the solution was the fact that it was an already validated software; one, that was validated by many of their clients. Also, being an ideal solution for pharma manufacturers, it ticked all the boxes.
With the addition of this end-to-end process manufacturing solution, the said company aims to bolster its manufacturing, formulation and compliance management capabilities, and track down the right information in a timely manner. With this tailored Pharma ERP solution, the said pharma company can have access to industry-specific modules that work as per cGMP requirements. BatchMaster Manufacturing is not integrated, but built-in SAP Business One ERP software, which means that the company will get the combined power of BatchMaster and SAP, perks of which include a host of business benefits that allow it to harness its true potential.
About BatchMaster Software
BatchMaster Software is one of the market leaders in offering enterprise software solutions for the manufacturing industries. With an in-depth industry analysis, gained through a vast industry experience with over 2000 implementations worldwide, we clearly understand the unique industry challenges. BatchMaster offers ERP solutions that support industry specific functionalities and handle critical processes of the micro-verticals. We empower organizations streamline their operations, reduce wastage, bring down costs, increase profits, improve compliance and manage safety to keep their customers happy and satisfied.
