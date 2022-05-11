Poll Worker Tracker Shows Recruitment is Robust Ahead of the May 3rd Election

Additional Help Is Always Needed in Both Rural and Urban Counties

COLUMBUS – With less than two weeks before Election Day, Ohio's Poll Worker Tracker shows 32,958 Ohioans have signed up to serve as a poll worker in the May 3rd primary election. The minimum number of poll workers needed statewide is 30,295. As of Monday, sixty counties have met the minimum number of poll workers needed.

In order to ensure enough poll workers are available in case of an emergency, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has set a goal of 34,846 poll workers statewide, or 115% of the minimum. Twenty-three counties have already met that goal. Those counties are: Allen County, Athens County, Belmont County, Brown County, Clinton County, Fairfield County, Fayette County, Gallia County, Hocking County, Holmes County, Madison County, Meigs County, Mercer County, Morgan County, Muskingum County, Paulding County, Perry County, Pickaway County, Portage County, Ross County, Scioto County, Shelby County, and Union County.

“Every election, I am inspired and encouraged by the thousands of Ohioans who embrace this critically important and patriotic service to help fortify our democratic process," said LaRose. "To those who have faithfully served as poll workers for years, or in some instances, decades — thank you for all you continue to do. To those who are first time poll workers — you will soon understand how securely and effectively Ohio's elections are administered by our outstanding bipartisan professional teams of elections officials. While some counties are still in need of additional workers, Ohio has surpassed its minimum necessary, and I am confident that we will soon reach our targeted goal.”

Ohioans looking to serve as a poll worker may sign up at VoteOhio.gov/DefendDemocracy. Poll workers are financially compensated for their time on Election Day.

The county breakdown can be seen on Ohio’s Poll Worker Tracker. The tracker, which was started in 2020 by Secretary LaRose, continues to give Ohioans, counties, and partner organizations clear goals for poll worker recruitment for the May 3rd primary election.

Each election, thousands of Ohioans dedicate themselves to sustaining the backbone of democracy — our election process. Poll workers help ensure that our elections are fair, and in doing so, maintain the traditions of our past and our hope for the future.

In an effort to continue providing voters with unprecedented levels of transparency, Secretary LaRose is providing Ohioans with weekly poll worker updates as reported by the 88 county boards of elections. Sharing the data also allows Ohio counties to be held accountable as the fall election approaches.

Notable data are the following:

Goal for Committed and Trained Poll Workers: 34,846

Minimum Poll Workers Required: 30,295

Current Number of Committed Poll Workers: 32,958

Ohio counties are 89.2% of the way to reaching our statewide goal

20,463 poll workers have already completed their training

