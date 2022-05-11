THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, MAY 11, 2022
Suspension (1 bill)
- S. 4119 – RECA Extension Act of 2022 (Sen. Lee – Judiciary)
The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for one hour equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.
The Rule also makes the following amendments in order and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc:
Houlahan Amendment Jackson-Lee Amendment Joyce (OH)/Carson Amendment Keller Amendment Stanton Amendment Tlaib Amendment Torres (CA) Amendment #7 Torres (CA) Amendment #8Postponed Suspensions (23 votes)
- H.R. 847 – Promoting Digital Privacy Technologies Act, as amended (Rep. Stevens – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 5324 – NWR Modernization Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Bice – Science, Space, and Technology)
- S. 66 – South Florida Clean Coastal Waters Act of 2021 (Sen. Rubio – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 7077 – Empowering the U.S. Fire Administration Act, as amended (Rep. Torres (NY) – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 1437 – PRECIP Act, as amended (Rep. Sherrill – Science, Space, and Technology)
- S. 1872 – United States Army Rangers Veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act (Sen. Ernst – Financial Services)
- H.R. 5911 – Fair Hiring in Banking Act, as amended (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services)
- H.R. 5914 – Empowering States to Protect Seniors from Bad Actors Act, as amended (Rep. Gottheimer – Financial Services)
- H.R. 935 – Small Business Mergers, Acquisitions, Sales, and Brokerage Simplification Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Huizenga – Financial Services)
- H.R. 7066 – Russia and Belarus Financial Sanctions Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Sherman – Financial Services)
- H.R. 7081 – Ukraine Comprehensive Debt Payment Relief Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Garcia (IL) – Financial Services)
- H.R. 6891 – Isolate Russian Government Officials Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Wagner – Financial Services)
- H.R. 6899 – Russia and Belarus SDR Exchange Prohibition Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Hill – Financial Services)
- H.R. 6531 – Targeting Resources to Communities in Need Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Clyburn – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 224 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 5302 Galveston Road in Houston, Texas, as the "Vanessa Guillén Post Office Building" (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 700 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 303 East Mississippi Avenue in Elwood, Illinois, as the "Lawrence M. 'Larry' Walsh Sr. Post Office" (Rep. Foster – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 5900 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2016 East 1st Street in Los Angeles, California, as the "Marine Corps Reserve PVT Jacob Cruz Post Office" (Rep. Gomez – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 6386 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 450 West Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg, Illinois, as the "Veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial Post Office Building" (Rep. Krishnamoorthi – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 91 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 810 South Pendleton Street in Easley, South Carolina, as the "Private First Class Barrett Lyle Austin Post Office Building" (Rep. Duncan (SC) – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 92 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 110 Johnson Street in Pickens, South Carolina, as the "Specialist Four Charles Johnson Post Office" (Rep. Duncan (SC) – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 207 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 215 1st Avenue in Amory, Mississippi, as the "Command Sergeant Major Lawrence E. 'Rabbit' Kennedy Post Office Building" (Rep. Kelly (MS) – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 209 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 305 Highway 15 North in Pontotoc, Mississippi, as the "Lance Corporal Marc Lucas Tucker Post Office Building" (Rep. Kelly (MS) – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3508 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 39 West Main Street, in Honeoye Falls, New York, as the "CW4 Christian J. Koch Memorial Post Office" (Rep. Jacobs (NY) – Oversight and Reform)