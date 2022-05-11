Update on Collision Involving AZDPS Director

On Monday, May 9, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., Colonel Heston Silbert was involved in an injury collision while traveling in his department-issued Chevrolet SUV on eastbound Interstate 10 near 48th Street.

Preliminary information indicates Colonel Silbert’s SUV was struck by a Dodge pickup truck traveling eastbound on I-10. The driver of the pickup truck swerved left to avoid colliding with congested traffic, lost control of his vehicle, and collided with Colonel Silbert’s vehicle.

Colonel Silbert was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released yesterday evening. He attributes the fact that he sustained only minor injuries to the use of his seatbelt. The driver of the pickup truck, a 69-year-old male from Rio Rico, AZ, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. He remains hospitalized. The driver of the pickup truck was not wearing his seatbelt.

Investigators have ruled out impairment.

The collision investigation is ongoing.