Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,688 in the last 365 days.

Update on Collision Involving AZDPS Director

On Monday, May 9, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., Colonel Heston Silbert was involved in an injury collision while traveling in his department-issued Chevrolet SUV on eastbound Interstate 10 near 48th Street.

Preliminary information indicates Colonel Silbert’s SUV was struck by a Dodge pickup truck traveling eastbound on I-10. The driver of the pickup truck swerved left to avoid colliding with congested traffic, lost control of his vehicle, and collided with Colonel Silbert’s vehicle.

Colonel Silbert was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released yesterday evening. He attributes the fact that he sustained only minor injuries to the use of his seatbelt. The driver of the pickup truck, a 69-year-old male from Rio Rico, AZ, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. He remains hospitalized. The driver of the pickup truck was not wearing his seatbelt.

Investigators have ruled out impairment.

The collision investigation is ongoing.

You just read:

Update on Collision Involving AZDPS Director

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.