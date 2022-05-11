Unique All-Electric High-Performance Amphibious Vehicle Design Represents a Paradigm Shift in Transportation
Designed to be U.S. DOT Highway & U.S. Coast Guard l Legal Hydrofoil Enhanced Amphibious Autocycle. Patent Pending - Above is a computer-generated concept model of our Trident LS-1. Product and its interior and exterior styling is still under development.
Poseidon AmphibWorks launches a STARTENGINE crowdfunding campaign aiming to develop electric highway-legal amphibious vehicles to fill a current market void.
Poseidon AmphibWorks has assembled a deeply-experienced team of world class marine engineering firms, as well as groups with superb experience in low-volume & optimized manufacturing, and electric powertrains.
Co-founder Capt. Andy Langesfeld and Steve Tice, founder of QuantumWorks, have teamed up to develop this product line to fill a void in the marketplace left by fossil-fueled vehicles no longer sold in the U.S. today. Additionally, sea level rise of 1-8 feet is predicted by 2100, and some say that could happen as soon as 2030 (source). Flooding is happening more often and in places that historically might not have been flooded before (source), so as the number of wetland areas rise, vehicle owners are looking for solutions. Having an amphibious vehicle that can serve as a household's recreational vehicle could become a lifesaver when the unexpected happens, however current vehicles within the market offer sub-optimal marine performance and are only legal for off-road use.
This line of next-generation, small-to-midsize electric amphibious vehicles will have a range of applications and markets, spanning recreation, adventure, personal & commercial transportation, as well as search-and-rescue.
Their first expected vehicle in the product family is called the “Trident LS-1”. Short for “Land and Sea,” the Trident LS-1 is a patent-pending, electric amphibious 3-wheeler designed to be more efficient in all aspects than current electric boats. It will be fully electric and enhanced with hydrofoil “fly over water” technology which will deliver a smooth over water ride. It is being developed to be an affordable, electric amphibious vehicle that will combine unique technologies to optimize efficiency in both mediums, land and water.
Currently the company is in the pre-prototype stage, looking to develop the prototypes via crowdfunding, their vehicle has the potential to be a paradigm shift for transport, recreation, business, and government applications. (Trident LS-1 - Designed to be U.S. DOT Highway & U.S. Coast Guard Legal Hydrofoil Enhanced Amphibious Autocycle. Patent Pending - image is a computer-generated concept model of our Trident LS-1. Product and its interior and exterior styling is still under development. Wheels are not shown retracted and rear thruster protection panels are not shown.)
Expected Trident LS-1 features for land and water operation shown here.
“We are so excited to finally launch this opportunity for the public to join us in developing this vision of practical, affordable amphibious electric vehicles that not only perform, but are efficient both on land and in bodies of water. With like-minded investors to help us, we are confident we will get our vision into production as soon as possible… After prototypes are tested within the next five years and services are established in main coastal markets around the world, we hope to have over 1000 vehicles sold globally, with many more exciting developments in the horizon beyond.” said Co-Founder and CEO, Steve Tice.
Equity crowdfunding bridges the gap between investors and entrepreneurs launching startups. The "Jumpstart Our Business Startups", or “JOBS” Act, has eased securities regulations and allows the public to invest money into startup companies in exchange for equity. To learn more about the company and the campaign visit -> STARTENGINE CAMPAIGN
ABOUT POSEIDON AMPHIBWORKS
POSEIDON AMPHIBWORKS CORPORATION Is an electric vehicle and marine engineering driven company focusing on filling the current void for affordable, high-performance, high-efficiency and multi-function electric amphibious vehicles. Poseidon AmphibWorks has assembled a deeply-experienced team of world class marine engineering firms, as well as groups with superb experience in low-volume & optimized manufacturing, and electric powertrains. Co-founder Capt. Andy Langesfeld (Amphibious Vehicle Consulting http://car-boat.com) and Steve Tice, founder of QuantumWorks, teamed up to form this new company Jan 2022, specific project work started in 2021. Poseidon AmphibWorks products are in the prototype design stage of development.
ABOUT STARTENGINE
StartEngine is one of the leading equity crowdfunding platforms in the United States, with over half a billion invested through the platform. Their vision is to disrupt private equity and bring these asset classes directly to everyday investors. StartEngine has hosted 500+ successful raises with over $500m raised and their community has grown to over 760,000 prospective investors. StartEngine is featured in renowned magazines like The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and The New York Times. It was founded in 2015 by Howard Marks, the co-founder of Activision.
