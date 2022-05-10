Service providers supporting children and youth with support needs are invited to submit proposals to operate the province's first-ever family connections centres in early-implementation areas in northwest B.C. and the central Okanagan.

The request for proposals (RFP) for early-implementation areas is posted on the BC Bid website - bcbid.gov.bc.ca - and will be open until July 2022. Successful proponents will be awarded contracts in fall 2022.

The Province will offer further opportunity for service providers to submit proposals for family connections centres throughout the rest of the province in 2023. By fall 2024, approximately 40 family connections centres will offer services and supports to children and youth with support needs and their families.

An information session for proponents will be held by BC Bid in the coming weeks.

Learn More:

To submit a proposal,

for Kelowna: www.bcbid.gov.bc.ca/open.dll/submitLogin?disID=50956843

for Prince Rupert: www.bcbid.gov.bc.ca/open.dll/submitLogin?disID=50969053

for Terrace: www.bcbid.gov.bc.ca/open.dll/submitLogin?disID=50969841

for Smithers: www.bcbid.gov.bc.ca/open.dll/submitLogin?disID=50969919

For more information on the new system of supports, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/ChildYouthSupportNeeds

Questions about the new service approach can be directed to the children and youth with support needs resource line: 1 833 882-0024