A historic event took place on May 7, 2022, International Online Forum “Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want to Live.”

GLOBAL CRISIS. WE ARE PEOPLE. WE WANT TO LIVE. Refugee Crisis Exposed Will The Planet Survive?

The information voiced at the forum can shock even case-hardened skeptics. The presented facts leave no doubt as to their truthfulness.

Every person must discover the truth voiced at the Forum. The survival of our civilization depends on that. ” — Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want To Live.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- What Are They Hiding from Us? A historic event of the utmost importance took place on May 7, 2022.The international online Forum “ Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want to Live ” was held. It was broadcast live for 11 hours and simultaneously interpreted by volunteers into 100 languages. The information voiced at the Forum can shock even case-hardened skeptics. The presented facts leave no doubt as to their truthfulness.Everything that the minority is trying to hide from the majority has been put together at the Forum into a single picture for the first time in history. People saw the truth and started to act. Outstanding scientists of our time took part in the Forum. Their research shows that humanity has encountered such an enemy the likes of which we have never encountered before. This enemy is climate.Indeed, many people are already suffering from climate disasters and climate change. However, false theories are still popularized around the world, due to which corporations and the so-called "elite" keep thriving. But what is the point of their accumulation of wealth if the planet is turning into Mars? Don't they know that? Isn't there not enough evidence of the cyclical nature of climate change? After all, everyone knows about the existence of previous civilizations. And the statistics of increasing climatic anomalies suggest that time is running out, too.Every person must discover the truth voiced at the Forum. The survival of our civilization depends on that. It is time to stop being an instrument of someone’s greed and start acting. Especially since there is a platform for this. It is the Creative Society international project.The international online forum "Global Crisis. We are People. We Want to Live" is a large-scale and unprecedented event, organized thanks to the independent unification of millions of people from 180 countries on the Creative Society platform. It will be broadcast around the world on tens of thousands of channels on social and media platforms. The event is initiated and implemented on a volunteer basis by people's efforts and resources.

Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want To Live | International Online Forum on May 7th, 2022