Harris & Associates, Highly Regarded Investment Advisor Company, Examines How H&A Makes Clients Money in a Down Market

Three May 5, 2022 end of day Financial Indexes Flat and stable May 5th end of day gains

With interest rates on the rise, and equities shedding significant value, most investors may feeling nervous about their retirement and capital investments. However, it doesn’t have to be so.” — Harris & Associates CEO, David Harris

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harris & Associates, a Registered Investment Advisor, creates strategies that protect clients from volatility and even gain a few dollars in a down market.

With interest rates on the rise, and equities shedding significant value, most investors may be feeling nervous about their retirement and capital investments. However, it doesn’t have to be so.

While many advisors collect a fee and remain passive in managing client assets, Harris & Associates is an active manager. Of course, actively managing client portfolios is not a panacea. During down markets, many active managers move clients to more short-term bonds and other low-yield income positions. They buy ‘defensive’ equities such as utilities, health care, and commodities. But, in this market, those defensive positions have suffered substantial losses right along with technology and other more aggressive sectors.

May 5th was a “cliff drop” after the rally the day before when the Fed announced its 50-basis point increase in interest rates. Here are three May 5, 2022 end of day Financial Indexes: (reference graph 1)

How would people like to see their May 5th portfolio basically flat and stable, with a little gain like this? (reference graph 2)

Contact Harris & Associates to see qualifications for their investment advisory program here.

CONTACT: Jennifer Pangelinan

505 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 5

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266-6743

Phone (310) 318-3700 Fax (310) 318-3766

Toll-Free 888-50-INVEST (888) 504-6837

Website: www.harrisadvisory.com

CA Insurance Lic #0826411

Disclosure:

D.L. Harris & Associates Insurance Services, Inc. dba Harris & Associates is a Registered Investment Adviser (“Harris & Associates”). This article is solely for informational purposes. Advisory services are offered to clients or prospective clients where Harris & Associates and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by Harris & Associates unless a client service agreement is in place.

You must receive and read our Form ADV Part 2. No advice may be given outside the states where we are registered, and then only after a Client Services Agreement is in place.



-----

Harris & Associates

https://www.harrisadvisory.com/

Harris & Associates is an independent Registered Investment Advisor and Financial Planning firm focused on delivering ethical advice and personalized advice and plans to all our clients. They are located in the heart of Manhattan Beach where they have been providing solutions to residents of Los Angeles and the South Bay community for over 25 years.

Harris & Associates focuses on their strengths and those who can benefit most from them. Although they specialize in Investment Management, Insurance Consulting, Executive Benefits, and Asset Protection, their true value lies in their experience in providing truly objective advice and fostering deep relationships with their clients through their unique hands-on service.

It is through these relationships and the building of trust that Harris is able to guide their clients to favorable results in all areas of their financial life from taxes to home purchases to retirement planning. They understand that life is unpredictable and circumstances change. Harris & Associates provides clients with ongoing guidance.