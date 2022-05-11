AEIDT GHANA Accepted as Cisco Networking Academy Member
AEIDT will help create a new generation of global problem solversACCRA, GHANA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEIDT GHANA today announced it has been accepted as a partner educator in the Cisco Networking Academy community. AEIDT GHANA was chosen by Cisco thanks to its reputation for excellence as a digital learning center and transformation consultancy firm. AEIDT provides information technology (IT) and information communications technology (ICT) education. The training hub empowers the “new collar” workforce to learn and then apply proven digital transformation strategies to grow and enhance the scope of small and medium size business enterprise clients (SME/SMB) when they begin careers in the IT space.
The Accra office will be focusing on developing young people and IT professionals from Ghana in cultivated digital skills, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The well-known former CEO of MicroMillennium, Prince Arthur VIII, leads the initiative for participants to obtain specialized education for career credentials that qualify them for future employment.
“AEIDT ICT Digital Learning offers our “new collar” workforce key preparation for the IT and ICT sectors,” said Arthur. “We are dedicated to bringing the best tech and professional skills to our young people, giving them a clear-cut advantage as they enter the world of digital-based careers. We are thrilled to now include the Cisco Networking Academy Course as a high-level offering for motivated young people, giving them unlimited potential.”
“Our job is to inspire and empower them as they focus their energies into learning everything digital, thanks to Cisco,” continued Arthur. “Our IT and ICT strategy consultancy also provides support for generalist professional services, business management and digital transformation, all with the goal of a rewarding career in IT, AI and ML. Our company has chosen to introduce digital literacy to Ghanaians interested in obtaining real-world skills to compete for well-paying digital IT careers.”
About Cisco Networking Academy
The IT skills and career building program from Cisco Networking Academy is available for worthy learning institutions and individuals worldwide. Cisco provides self-paced courses, allowing students to learn at their own pace at any point in one’s career journey.
For 20 years, Cisco Networking Academy has changed the lives of 10.9 million students in 180 countries by providing education, technical training and career mentorship.
About Prince Arthur VIII
Based in Washington, D.C., Prince Arthur VIII is a 20-year expert in Management Information Systems (MIS) and IT. His mission is to provide digital transformation education through AEIDT by leading the ambitious learning initiatives for the “new collar” workforce. Arthur works closely with global educators and business leaders to create accessible and affordable ICT career pathways.
AEIDT successfully built innovative cloud solutions for small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs). AEIDT GHANA’s sister company, GNCJS Global, shares an overall base for soft and hard ICT skills development.
For more information, visit www.aeidtgh.com and www.gncjsg.com or contact Kristen Vaughan at KVaughan@AEIDTusa.com.
