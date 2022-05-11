Attorney Michelle Keshishi Transitions from Defense Representation to Advocating for Injured Workers
Kesh Law has the best workers' compensation lawyers in CaliforniaBURBANK, CALIF., UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Keshishi, formerly a lawyer for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, has transitioned to representing workers' compensation applicants after years of defense representation. The seasoned attorney is now dedicating her practice to advocating for those injured on the job.
The transition begins with Keshishi's own law firm, Kesh Law. The firm provides legal assistance to clients who have sustained injuries in workplace accidents, including slip and fall accidents, traumatic brain injuries, motor vehicle accidents and stress-related injuries. The firm also handles cases involving cuts, lacerations, punctures and cumulative trauma injuries. Kesh Law is dedicated to helping clients obtain the compensation they deserve for their injuries.
Keshishi graduated from Southwestern Law School in 2016 and has more than five years of combined experience representing injured workers and large insurance carriers in workers' compensation litigation. She has obtained many favorable verdicts for both injured workers and carriers through complex litigation. Her experience on both sides of litigation has given her an invaluable perspective on Workers' Compensation Law and made her one of California's best worker's compensation attorneys.
"We advocate for our clients tirelessly to obtain the highest dollar value for each person. We will strive to get you the most compensation available, and we do this by bringing our extensive experience to your specific case," Keshishi said. "Our firm is available to answer your specific questions and guide you through the initial process. With an experienced staff who is geared and ready to take on your case, you will be very happy you chose us to represent you."
If you or someone you know has been injured in a workplace accident, contact Kesh Law today at (818) 639-3955 or visit KeshLaw.com to schedule a free consultation.
