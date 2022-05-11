Novel Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor (VCM) Provides Promising Applications in the NICU

VCM Analyzer

VCM represents a rapid and easy-to-use viscoelastic coagulation diagnostic resource for bedside assessment of coagulopathy in NICU1

Viscoelastic coagulation tests provide valuable information in neonatal intensive care units. The VCM offers caregivers a near patient diagnostic tool for the assessment of coagulopathy in the NICU.” — Dr. Giacomo Cavallaro

DURHAM, NC, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entegrion, Inc., a leading developer of innovative solutions for clinical diagnosis and management of hemostasis, highlighted a newly released publication titled, “Hemostatic Evaluation With Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor: A Nicu Experience”. This publication demonstrated the clinical value of its portable Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor (VCM) in assessing hemostasis in neonatal patients. In the study, accepted for publication in Frontiers in Pediatrics, an internationally peer reviewed journal on pediatrics, investigators from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Milan, Italy, the Department of Clinical Sciences and Community Health, Università Degli Studi di Milano, Milan, Italy, the Division of Biostatistics, Department of Statistics and Quantitative Methods, Epidemiology, and Public Health, University of Milano-Bicocca, Milan, Italy, and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Fondazione IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo, Pavia, Italy looked to evaluate the hemostasis of a cohort of full-term (FT) and late-preterm (LP) infants using the viscoelastic coagulation monitor (VCM®) system. The Entegrion VCM has a CE mark for use in Europe and is available for research use only in the U.S.

In the publication, the study group of Dr. Sefano Ghirardello and Dr. Giacomo Cavallaro are continuing their research on viscoelastic properties of full term and preterm newborns and the potential for reducing risks and improving outcomes through the use of viscoelastic coagulation monitoring. “ Viscoelastic coagulation tests provide valuable information in neonatal intensive care units.” Stated Dr. Giacomo Cavallaro, “The VCM offers caregivers a near patient diagnostic tool for the assessment of coagulopathy in the NICU. This method allows for the use of untreated whole blood, decreasing the risk of pre-analytical error and potentially allowing for a broader use of viscoelastic coagulation testing in the NICU.”

“Providing clinicians with diagnostic tools that support the monitoring of high risk patients is crucial to improving outcomes,” said Dr. Christopher Rumana, Chairman of the Board for Entegrion. “The recent study from Italy showed how the Entegrion VCM can play a significant role in helping support clinical decision-making in the NICU with a quick and accurate, easy-to-use device for monitoring hemostasis at patient’s bedside in this most vulnerable patient population.”

About the Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor (VCM)

The Entegrion VCM is a compact, portable device that performs a viscoelastic analysis of the coagulation-fibrinolysis process utilizing glass surface activation of untreated whole blood. The wide surface area of contact between the blood and the glass inside the cartridge accounts for the rapid initiation of clotting, eliminating the need for activating factors.2 By making viscoelastic measurements of the hemostasis of blood samples rapidly and accurately, the VCM system addresses the accessibility, robustness and training issues associated with large, complex, traditional systems.

About Entegrion

Entegrion is a life sciences development company that is focused on improving the safety and availability of blood component therapy. Based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, its patented technologies are designed to overcome limitations in storage, safety, and availability of blood-derived products while improving their functionality. Many of Entegrion’s advances in biologics are based on close collaborations with leading medical research institutions. Visit www.entegrion-vcm.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT: Info@entegrion-vcm.com

1. Amelio G, Raffaeli G, Amodeo I, Gulden S, Cortesi V, Manzoni F, Pesenti N, Ghirardello S, Mosca F, Cavallaro G. Hemostatic Evaluation With Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor: A Nice Experience. Frontiers in Pediatrics. doi: 10.3389/fped.2022.910646

2. Brearton C, Rushton A, Parker J, Martin H, Hodgson J. Performance Evaluation of a New Point of Care Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitoring System in Major Abdominal, Orthopaedic and Vascular Surgery. Platelets. 2020;1–8.