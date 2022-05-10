WebCitz.com Announces Plans to Offer Free Web Hosting for Non-Profit Churches
WebCitz has brought online numerous web servers to accommodate plans for offering free web hosting for non-profit churches in the United States and Canada.
We're happy to continue to prove our commitment to the nonprofit community, which works hard to improve the quality of life for people in local communities and around the world”MENASHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital marketing agency WebCitz.com has announced it will offer free web hosting to non-profit churches.
We've provided discounted website design, ecommerce development, and digital marketing services for non-profits for years. WebCitz is making a commitment to helping non-profits by offering free non-profit web hosting for churches. With this cost-savings opportunity, churches can put more resources into the communities they serve.
As part of this announcement, WebCitz has launched dedicated servers in the same Tampa, Florida and Dallas, Texas data centers it uses for its small business web hosting. These web servers are powered by hardware such as Dual Intel Xeon 5220 CPUs (36 Cores, 72 Threads), 128GB ECC Server Memory, and Hardware RAID-10 SSD storage. Each of its free web hosting accounts for non-profit organizations will include 10GB of SSD storage and 100GB of bandwidth, typically more than enough for a typical church website. There are incredibly affordable upgrade options available for churches that need more space or bandwidth. The hosting accounts come with common web technology support like cPanel, CentOS, MariaDB, LiteSpeed and PHP 7+.
"We're happy to continue to prove our commitment to the nonprofit community, which works hard to improve the quality of life for people in local communities and around the world," says David Wurst of WebCitz, LLC.
To qualify, fill out the form on the company's church web hosting page and submit proof of your 501(c)(3) classification as a non-profit organization. In exchange for the free hosting, you just have to place a backlink to WebCitz in your footer to encourage other non-profits to take advantage of this offer. Additionally, you'll need to agree to standard web hosting terms of service, but that is no different than any commercial web hosting client. In the near future, the sign-up process will be streamlined with its own landing page. Please understand that WebCitz is only able to onboard about 10 (ten) nonprofits a day, so please be patient with the turnaround time.
ABOUT WEBCITZ.COM
WebCitz is a Menasha, Wisconsin-based website agency founded in 2004. More than 18 developers and marketing professionals work for the company, each passionate about their area of expertise. The team at WebCitz takes pride in being eco-friendly. The company buys carbon offsets and donates to non-profits to plant thousands of trees around the world, which offsets 96 tons of CO2 per year.
