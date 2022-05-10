Tidewater Golf Club Named Myrtle Beach Golf Area Golf Course Owners Association Course Of The Year

Wishing Well - The layout returns to the majesty of Cherry Grove on this unforgettable par 3. The green is relatively benign, but the tee shot is almost entirely over water and wind coming off the ocean adds considerably to the challenge. Tidewater Golf Club in North Myrtle Beach

Tidewater Golf Club, one of Grand Strand’s most acclaimed layouts, has been named Golf Course of the Year by Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association.

N. MYRTLE BEACH, SC, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tidewater Golf Club, one of Grand Strand’s most acclaimed layouts, has been named Myrtle Beach Golf Course of the Year by Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association (MBAGCOA).

Long renowned for the quality of its design and stunning natural beauty, the award adds to Tidewater’s list of accolades.

“We are thrilled to be named Golf Course of the Year by the Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association,” said Chris Cooper, Tidewater’s general manager. “This honor is a credit to the support we receive from ownership, making the course conditions players rave about possible, and our entire staff, which is dedicated to ensuring golfers enjoy an unforgettable experience from the bag drop through the 19th hole.”

Tidewater has been ranked among the nation’s top 100 public courses and is consistently lauded as one of South Carolina’s premier layouts. With nine holes that play along the Intracoastal Waterway or Cherry Grove Inlet, the course’s beauty is enchanting.

The four holes that play along Cherry Grove - 3, 4, 12, 13 - are breathtaking, but the layout’s inland holes, an unforgettable collection of challenges that test every aspect of a player’s game, are essential to the experience as well.

Tidewater’s scenery, combined with its commitment to customer service, course conditions, and charity, helped propel it to the award.

The MBAGCOA evaluates Golf Course of the Year nominees on four criteria: exceptional quality of the golf course, exceptional quality of the ownership and management, outstanding contribution to the community, and significant contribution to the game. By virtue of winning the award, Tidewater becomes a candidate for state and potentially national honors.

TPC Myrtle Beach succeeds Eagle Nest Golf Club as the MBAGCOA Course of the Year. The National Golf Course Owners Association implemented the award in 1996 and the MBAGCOA has since nominated courses from the Myrtle Beach area. Past recipients of the award include TPC Myrtle Beach (2019), Meadowlands Golf Club (2018), Man O’War Golf Club (2017), Litchfield Country Club (2016), River Oaks (2015), Moorland Course at Legends Course (2014), Dye Club (2013), Dunes Club (2012), Founders Club (2011), Sandpiper Bay (2010) Shaftesbury Glen (2009), Grande Dunes (2008), Wachesaw Plantation East (2007), Burning Ridge (2006), TPC of Myrtle Beach (2005), Indian Wells Golf Club (2004), World Tour Golf Links (2003), Wild Wing Plantation (2002), Blackmoor (2001), Tradition Golf Club (2000), Bay Tree Golf Plantation (1999), Arrowhead Country Club (1998) and Myrtle Beach National’s King’s North (1996). Five of the Myrtle Beach regional winners – Burning Ridge, TPC, Wild Wing, Tradition, Arrowhead, and King’s North – also captured the state award. World Tour was named the national “Golf Course of the Year.”

For more information or to book a tee time, visit the course’s new-look website at TidewaterGolf.com.

Tidewater Golf Course - Showing North Myrtle Beach Golf Excellence