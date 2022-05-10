Submit Release
Joint Drug Investigation Leads to Arrest of Three Women in McKenzie

MCKENZIE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, McKenzie Police Department, and Huntington Police Department into illegal drug activity has led to the arrest of three women on drug and weapon charges.

Since April, agents and officers have conducted a proactive investigation into drug trafficking, which led to a home in the 700 block of Walnut Avenue in McKenzie.  Today, a search warrant was executed at the address.  As a result of the search warrant, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a weapon were discovered.

Three individuals inside the home, when the search warrant was executed, were arrested.  Demetria Strayhorn (DOB: 2/17/66), Herivia Strayhorn (DOB: 7/9/93), and Wynter Strayhorn (DOB: 9/5/91) were each booked into the Carroll County Jail on the following charges: Possession of Schedule VI with Intent to Sell and Distribute, Possession of Schedule II, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Alternation of a Serial Number on a Firearm, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  Each has a bond of $12,000.

Demetria Strayhorn
Herivia Strayhorn
Wynter Strayhorn

                                               

