Ibn Sina Foundation arranges “Muslim Mental Health Conference for Community Leaders”

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ibn Sina Foundation (ISF) in collaboration with other prominent community organizations, is arranging the first Muslim Mental Health Conference for Community Leaders in Houston, Texas on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Marriott Hotel Sugar Land, Texas.Mental health is a great challenge faced by people from all walks of life. There is a huge disparity in access to mental health services, especially for lower-income communities. The goal of the conference is to challenge the status quo and inform the community leaders on mental health status, sensitize them on mental health needs, and provide resources; information to promote mental and wellness services.Further, this conference will be a unique forum to bring together community leaders and professionals to understand the needs and navigate the individuals and families to the right resources. It will also provide an opportunity to engage, discuss, and develop a better understanding of the prevalence, challenges, and resources in managing these conditions.A substantial number of leaders and professionals from Texas and other States will attend and benefit from the conference. Mayor Houston, Sylvester Turner, as Chief Guest; Congressman Al Green, Guest of Honor; and Attorney General, Keith Ellison, Guest of Honor, and other public officials have been invited to support this conference and promote mental health awareness.Ibn Sina Foundation was established in 2002 by a group of local physicians, businesses, and healthcare professionals. The vision was to bridge the growing gap between the health care needs of a rapidly expanding population of underserved families and the ability to exist public health clinics to meet their needs. The Foundation's mission is to ensure the health of the community by providing integrated, preventive, and primary care in a clinical setting through the dissemination and application of health-related knowledge, thereby enhancing the quality of life for future generations. Ibn Sina Community clinics have been providing, low-cost medical, dental, Behavioral, Specialty, and diagnostic services to low-income, uninsured, and indigent patients in the Greater Houston area for many years.